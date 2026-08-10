Several PDP chieftain in Osun state, led by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, crossed party lines to back the APC governorship candidate

Bola Oyebamiji, the APC's candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election, publicly responded to the endorsement

Oyebamiji described the cross-party backing as a sign that Osun residents want a government built on fairness and equal development

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Osun state has endorsed Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2026 Osun state governorship election. The group was led by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Legit.ng reports that Oyebamiji acknowledged the endorsement on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, August 9, 2026, saying the cross-party support reflected a broader desire among Osun residents for a fresh political direction.

Former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola led a group of PDP members to endorse APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: @OyebamijiBola

Source: Twitter

APC's Oyebamiji responds to PDP endorsement

"I am deeply honoured by the decision of members of the PDP in Osun state, led by former Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, to endorse my candidacy for Governor of Osun state," he wrote.

The APC candidate said the backing went beyond party politics, linking it to a shared demand for equity and balanced development across the state.

"This endorsement is more than political support; it is a reflection of a shared conviction that Osun deserves a new direction, one founded on justice, fairness, inclusion and development that reaches every part of our state," he added.

Oyebamiji argued that governance in Osun state must serve all citizens regardless of political affiliation, religion, senatorial district, or community.

"Osun must move beyond one-sided politics and uneven development. Government must belong to everyone, regardless of political affiliation, senatorial district, religion or community. Every citizen deserves to feel the impact of government and every part of Osun deserves a fair opportunity to grow," he said.

Oyebamiji calls for unity ahead of Osun election

The APC candidate said he was accepting the support with humility and a sense of duty.

"I welcome this support with humility and a deep sense of responsibility. Together, we can end the politics of division and build an Osun where justice is upheld, opportunities are created and development is felt across the board," he wrote.

He closed his message with a direct appeal for collective action ahead of the election.

"Th]e time for a new direction is now. Together, we will rebuild Osun and give our people the government they truly deserve," Oyebamiji said.

The endorsement by PDP figures, particularly one led by a former governor, marks a notable shift in the political landscape of Osun state ahead of the 2026 governorship contest

Read Oyebamiji’s post on X about the PDP endorsement below, accompanied by pictures:

Read more Osun state news

Adeleke seeks visa ban against Oyetola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party called for visa bans and economic sanctions against Gboyega Oyetola, the minister of marine and blue economy; Senator Francis Fadahunsi; Bola Oyebamiji; and Wole Oke.

In a statement by the government, the Osun governor accused the opposition politicians of fuelling political violence ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Adeleke made the demands while receiving a British government delegation in Osogbo led by senior political adviser at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, Nigeria, Wale Adebajo. Adebajo acts as a key diplomatic liaison, representing the UK government by managing political relations, engaging with government officials, and leading peacebuilding and democratic initiatives.

Source: Legit.ng