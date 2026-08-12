Okpara Princess Chioma graduated from Babcock University with first-class honours after studying 74 courses between 2022 and 2026

The Anambra State graduate explained to Legit.ng the unusual personal reason behind her choice of Economics Education as a course

Princess revealed the study strategy she relied on throughout school and shared what she plans to pursue after graduation

Okpara Princess Chioma, a graduate of Babcock University, caught the attention of many people after she showed off online the grade she finished with from the institution and the course she studied.

The young lady's photos also drew the attention of many people and, aside from this, the course she studied at the university caught the attention of the public.

Babcock University graduate reveals study method that helped her graduate with first class. Photo Source: TikTok/_thechiomaokpara

Source: TikTok

Babcock University graduate bags first class

Legit.ng reached out to Okpara Princess Chioma amid her viral post to speak with her and, in the exclusive chat, she mentioned her course and why she studied it at the university.

Princess also explained in her response that she never failed a course throughout her studies at Babcock University, as she never had low grades.

Introducing herself, the brilliant young lady told Legit.ng she is from Anambra State.

Babcock University graduate speaks about admission, CGPA

After Legit.ng picked up interest in her story, Princess boasted in the interview that she never had a C, D, E, or F as a grade in any of the courses she took at the institution, further adding that she is currently writing her ICAN exams and hopes to become a chartered accountant.

"Gained admission in October 2022 and graduated July 2026. First class honours, 74 courses, 34 A's and 39 B's, no C, D, E or F."

"Final GPA of 4.72 in my last semester. Also currently writing my ICAN exams, soon to be chartered by God's grace."

Babcock graduate shares why she studied her course

Having spoken about her CGPA and the grades she never had during her undergraduate studies at the university, Okpara Princess Chioma told Legit.ng the reason she studied her course, Economics Education, at Babcock University.

Sharing her reason, she went down memory lane, explaining that her mother was unable to get government approval for the school she owns because she does not have a degree in education.

As a result, she decided to study an education course and not just any educational course, but one that would help her in many areas and increase her portfolio.

She told Legit.ng:

"The government refused to approve my mom's school because she didn’t have a degree in education and yes, she put my name and by God's grace I’ve been able to get the TRCN licence and also wanted to do something related to finance, so the only way to do both was a course that blends the two and that was Economics Education. I am also writing my chartered accounting exams to increase my portfolio in finance too."

Babcock University graduate bags first class, reveals course choice and study strategy. Photo Source: TikTok/_thechiomaokpara

Source: TikTok

Princess shares experience at Babcock University

Having shared why she chose her course, the intelligent lady told Legit.ng about the challenges she faced at school and also many other things.

Okpara Princess Chioma said, when asked about her university experience:

"It was a whole roller coaster. It was filled with everything: happiness, tears, stress, celebration, everything you can imagine."

"I had so many challenges from balancing academics with my social media and running my business, and how I overcame them was I set a standard timetable for myself. I was really strict with study time while still making sure I had fun."

Babcock graduate speaks about her study habit

Princess added in the interview that she didn't fail a course and also spoke about the habit or strategy which she adopted while in school that helped her achieve a good result.

When asked if she ever failed a course, she said:

"No, my lowest grade was a B. Using Gemini to summarize in a layman's way with examples, basically turning my notes into real-life experiences so I understand better."

She also spoke about other extracurricular activities and leadership roles she was involved in at school:

"In my 200 level, I contested for the post of Associate General Secretary in the Babcock University Student Association and I won, so I was the AGS of BUSA for the 2024/2025 administration.

"At the end of my 300 level, I opened a farm in Port Harcourt where I lived and I ran the farm."

Babcock University graduate graduates with first class, says she never failed a course. Photo Source: TikTok/_thechiomaokpara

Source: TikTok

Babcock graduate shares advice to undergraduates

For many students who hope to achieve her feat or who are currently studying her course, the bright student shared some advice and also revealed the plans she has for herself after graduation.

Princess advises undergraduates:

"Don’t let anyone talk down on you, you are doing great, you made the right choice and honestly get more licences attached to your name too."

On her plans after school, she said:

"Masters in money macro and management or wealth management or whatever God wants fr, God is in charge of planning my life, so what he permits and provides for next is what I’ll do."

Babcock University graduate celebrates online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Babcock University graduate completed his Software Engineering degree with first-class honours at 19.

The graduate, Daniel Eshiotienamhe Kadiri, finished with a CGPA of 4.50 and told Legit.ng that he never failed a single course throughout his four-year programme.

Source: Legit.ng