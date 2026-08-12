Canada's immigration authority announced temporary special measures covering foreign workers, students and visitors affected by natural disasters

The measures run from April 1, 2026, to November 30, 2028, and extend the normal window to restore immigration status from 90 days to six months

Eligible applicants must use a specific code and submit an attestation explaining how the disaster disrupted their status

Ottawa, Canada - Canada has rolled out temporary immigration measures to support foreign nationals whose status was disrupted by natural disasters, giving affected workers, students and visitors more time to regularise their stay in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the measures on Tuesday, August 11, via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Canada introduces temporary immigration measures to support foreign workers, students and visitors whose status was disrupted by natural disasters. Photo credit: @wealthmoose

Source: Twitter

The policy covers the period from April 1, 2026, to November 30, 2028, and applies to temporary residents who held valid status as a worker, student or visitor on the date a disaster directly affected them.

Natural disasters covered under the measures include wildfires, storms, floods, hurricanes and earthquakes.

IRCC extends disaster immigration restoration window

Under normal circumstances, temporary residents who lose their immigration status have 90 days to apply for restoration. The new measures extend that window to six months, giving disaster-affected individuals more time to gather documents and submit their applications while managing the immediate consequences of a major disaster.

Workers seeking to restore their status must submit a signed attestation describing when and how the disaster affected them, include the code "NaturalDisaster2026" in their application, and provide supporting evidence such as proof that they lived or were staying in the affected area. They may also need to include their employer's name, address and evidence that their workplace was unable to operate due to the disaster.

Students face similar requirements, including the same attestation and code. Where a school has closed because of a natural disaster, students can provide supporting evidence such as a letter from the institution, an email sent to students, or a public notice confirming the closure.

IRCC updates Canada disaster immigration rules

IRCC said students whose designated learning institutions are shut due to a disaster may be treated as being on authorised leave. This means they can pause their studies without facing penalties and may continue to work off campus if their study permits allow it.

Standard application fees still apply across all categories. Applicants who need urgent processing can submit an IRCC web form after applying, selecting "Request Priority Processing for my existing application" and entering "NaturalDisaster2026" alongside reasons why their case should be prioritised. The same form is available to anyone needing assistance, looking to ask questions, or wanting to update their contact details.

IRCC also clarified that people holding a Temporary Resident Permit who wish to extend their stay cannot use the restoration measures and must instead apply for a new temporary resident permit.

The measures are designed to give disaster-affected temporary residents breathing room to sort out their immigration status while dealing with the broader disruption that major natural disasters cause to daily life.

Canada continues to rank among the world's top immigration destinations, drawing skilled workers, students and families from around the globe. Photo credit: @AirCanada

Source: Twitter

Read Canadian authorities' full post on X on the special immigration measures below:

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