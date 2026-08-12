The Australian government confirmed that eligible applicants can sit an assisted test during the citizenship process

Applicants who completed at least 400 hours under the Adult Migrant English Program may qualify for the extended test format

People with permanent or temporary physical or cognitive impairments are also among those who can request the Assisted Test option

The Australian government has outlined the support available to citizenship applicants who may need additional time to complete their citizenship test.

In a government-owned published page, an assisted test option exists for those who meet specific criteria.

Australia shares how applicants can be assisted during their citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Qualification for Australia citizenship assisted test option

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the Assisted Test option grants eligible applicants 90 minutes to complete the citizenship test, compared to the standard 45 minutes given to most candidates. The provision is designed to ensure that the process remains accessible to those who face particular challenges.

Two main groups of people may be offered the Assisted Test:

The first includes applicants who have completed at least 400 hours of English tuition through the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) and who have low literacy skills. The second group covers individuals living with a permanent or temporary physical or cognitive impairment that prevents them from sitting the standard version of the test.

In both cases, applicants must have requested the assisted test at the point of submitting their citizenship application. For those qualifying through AMEP, there is no need to contact an AMEP provider separately, as participation is verified by the department after the application has been submitted.

Difference between Australia's standard and assisted Test

The standard citizenship test runs for 45 minutes, and the assisted test doubles that window to 90 minutes. Both tests cover knowledge of Australia, its values, and the responsibilities and privileges of citizenship.

The extra time is not a modification of the content itself but an accommodation aimed at giving eligible applicants a fair opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge without being disadvantaged by time constraints.

The Department of Home Affairs has made information about the Assisted Test available on its official website as part of its broader guidance on the citizenship interview and test process.

Country exempted from Australia citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Australian Government has published eligibility rules for a specific group of people who can apply for citizenship without sitting the standard test.

The exemption applies to people born in a particular country before a specific independence date, with a parent-based condition attached.

Source: Legit.ng