Ahead of the 2023 general election, the race to become the next leader of Kaduna state gets tougher by the day

This is as Shehu Sani declared on Wednesday, his intention to run and contest for the most exalted position in Kaduna, the office of the Governor

Meanwhile, the politician has been very vocal over the issues bothering the lives and security of the people of his state during his time in the House and outside

On Wednesday, April 6, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, in Abuja, has joined the 2023 Kaduna state governorship race.

Sani lamented that the state had never been more divided on ethno-religious lines than it is today.

He also pledged to end insecurity in Kaduna state and to make it inhabitable for terrorists if he emerges governor in next year’s elections, The Punch reports.

Shehu Sani joins the Kaduna governorship race, ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

His reason and promise to Kaduna people

Sani spoke at Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abuja, after he obtained the N21m expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the Kaduna State governorship ticket of the PDP.

The former lawmaker, who expressed sadness over the ongoing killings in Kaduna, stated that such occurrences were not mentioned in neighbouring states such as Jigawa and Kano because “the governments are proactive.”

Sani said:

“We cannot continue to fold our arms while the government is helpless. We must unite the people against terror. Kaduna has never been more divided along religious lines that it is today."

“Only justice, equity and fairness will unite the country. If the governor’s formula was working, he could have united the people. Our people sell their houses, farmlands to pay bandits. Where is the government?”

Confirming the development, the politician took to his official Facebook page and shared a post accompanied by a picture of the form.

He wrote:

"I picked my Governorship form.I suppose to lie that “a group” bought the form for me but I can’t start with such lies.We need your support and prayers."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to his page and reacted to his declaration. For some, it is a welcome development, for others, he should be ready for the task ahead and be rest assured of victory.

Zainab Naseer Ahmad wrote

"Congratulations comrade."

Aiha K Nass said

"Wishing you all the best

"May Allah SWT guide your way to the Government House comes 2023."

Nne Rose said

"Congratulations Your Excellency."

Cmrd Namorocco said

"Insha Allah the victory is ours we are always praying for you."

Hashim Abbakar Zaki stated

"Masha Allah may almighty Allah's guidance and blessings be with you my mentor."

Ibrahim Salisu Preacher prayed

"Congratulation sir. I pray that may Almighty GOD bless and help you throughout your political career."

Al-ameen Jumare said

"Best wishes sir, our solidarity and support are priceless. ✊✊✊."

