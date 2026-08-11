Governor Adeleke lashed out at former governor Oyetola at an Arise TV Townhall debate ahead of the Osun governorship election

Adeleke claimed Accord party members were arrested and that one candidate remained in detention in Abuja at the time of the debate

The governor said he contacted Bishop Matthew Kukah to intervene before he would agree to attend a peace-signing event

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has publicly accused former governor Adegboyega Oyetola of deploying federal influence to destabilise the state ahead of Saturday's governorship election, claiming the crackdown on opposition supporters was rooted in personal bitterness over the 2022 poll.

Adeleke made the allegations during an Arise TV Townhall debate, delivering some of his sharpest remarks yet against his predecessor and political rival.

Adeleke links Oyetola to Tinubu

The governor alleged that Oyetola, who is a cousin of President Bola Tinubu, was exploiting that family connection to apply pressure in Osun State. "He's using President Tinubu's name to allow people to be killed," Adeleke said, adding that Accord party members had been arrested as part of what he described as a deliberate intimidation campaign.

Adeleke said he reached out to respected cleric Bishop Matthew Kukah to intervene, telling the debate audience that he had initially refused to attend a peace-signing event because of the detentions. He said roughly 14 of the arrested individuals were released after Kukah became involved, but maintained that one of his party's candidates remained in custody in Abuja.

He asked:

"For what? If you know you can win, why are you arresting my people?"

Adeleke confident ahead of Saturday election

Despite the accusations, Adeleke struck a confident tone about the outcome of the election. He said the work he had done as governor would speak for him at the polls, and he challenged Oyetola directly. "Oyetola, if you're listening to me: just because I defeated you, go and sit down," he said during the debate.

Adeleke also framed the alleged arrests as evidence that his opponents lacked confidence in a free and fair contest. "Why are you using federal might to arrest and intimidate?" he said. "Osun people are ready. Come this Saturday, I will be victorious."

Adeleke narrowly defeated Oyetola in the July 2022 Osun governorship election, a result that was contested in court before being upheld in Adeleke's favour.

See the video of Governor Adeleke's allegation on X here:

Source: Legit.ng