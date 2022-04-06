The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress visited Kaduna state to condole the governor over the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28

Nasir El-Rufai receiving Bola Tinubu commended him for honouring victims of the ill-fated train by cancelling his 70th birthday colloquium

However, the governor like what has become the norm with every presidential aspirant's visit failed to endorse Tinubu's ambition to run for Nigeria's number one seat of power

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, April 5, said that Nigeria is at crossroads with the multi-faceted challenges facing the country at the moment.

Daily Trust reports that the governor while receiving the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who had visited the state to condole El-Rufai on the terrorists' attack on the Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28.

El-Rufai told Tinubu that God will choose the best president for Nigeria. Photo: Kaduna state government

Applauding Tinubu for cancelling his 70th birthday colloquium in honour of victims of the train attack, El-Rufai failed to endorse the APC national leader's presidential ambition.

El-Rufai noted:

“This gesture by Asiwaju is a show of powerful leadership, empathy and concern for the lives and property of Nigerians. It’s unprecedented in our history in Nigeria."

"The government and people of Kaduna state will never forget this gesture. We are very grateful to you for your service, sacrifice and commitment to the unity and that of our country."

El-Rufai speaks on Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition

The governor said that while he is aware that Tinubu is interested in contesting for the presidency, it is also important for the latter to know that it is only God that would choose who the best leader for Nigeria would be.

The Punch reports that the governor appreciated Tinubu for calling on well-meaning Nigerians to contribute to the rehabilitation of victims of the train attack.

He added:

“We are aware of your aspiration to be president of this country, we look forward to furthering engagement so that we can progress that aspiration.

“Nigeria is at crossroads, a critical crossroads, and we must take very difficult decisions to get the right leaders that would take us out of the multiple quagmires that we are going through."

"These are human challenges and they can be solved by human ingenuity. I pray for God to choose who is best for Nigeria so that we will be the better, united, progressive and exemplary country that is fair and just to everyone.”

