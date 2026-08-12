Nigeria's stock market fell 0.73% on Tuesday as investors took profits, pulling the All-Share Index down by 1,806.18 points

Market capitalisation lost N1.166 trillion in a single session, with consumer goods and banking sectors among the hardest hit

Trading activity surged sharply, with 3.9 billion shares worth N32.4 billion changing hands across 45,608 deals

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's stock market closed lower on Tuesday as profit-taking drove broad-based selling across key sectors, sending the All-Share Index (ASI) down by 1,806.18 points to settle at 246,723.57 points, from 248,529.75 points recorded in the previous session.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that market capitalisation shed N1.166 trillion, closing at N159.256 trillion compared with N160.422 trillion the day before.

Nigerian equities lose ground as profit-taking dominates Tuesday trading Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The losses were concentrated in consumer goods, where the index dropped 0.96%, and banking, which declined by 0.46%. Not all sectors moved lower, however.

The insurance index gained 0.24%, the energy index added 0.03%, and the industrial goods index closed the session flat.

Trading volumes told a different story

A total of 3.9 billion shares valued at N32.4 billion changed hands across 45,608 deals, a sharp rise compared with 1.1 billion shares worth N27.0 billion that traded in 59,185 deals during the previous session.

Volume surged by 254.55%, while the value of trades rose by 20.00%, though the number of deals fell by 22.94%.

Top gainers

UPDC REIT gained 10.00%, rising to N14.85 per share.

FTN Cocoa Plc gained 9.88%, increasing to N8.90 per share.

C&I Leasing Plc surged 8.26%, climbing to N5.90 per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance rose by 6.74% to N1.90 per share.

Regency Alliance gained 6.33%, rising to 84 kobo per share.

Top losers

Thomas Wyatt Plc declined by 9.97%, falling to N2.89 per share.

AVA Capital Plc dropped 9.60% to N8.95 per share.

International Energy Insurance Plc dipped 6.32% to N4.00 per share.

International Breweries Plc declined by 5.98% to N11.00 per share.

Guinea Insurance Plc shed 5.13% to 74 kobo per share.

NGX trading volume surges 254.55% as investors sell across the market Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Top active trades

Fortis Global Insurance recorded a turnover of 3.3 billion shares valued at N9.6 billion.

Trans-Nationwide Express traded 84.6 million shares worth N181.9 million.

Access Holdings Plc recorded 66.1 million shares valued at N1.9 billion.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings exchanged 54.3 million shares worth N379.4 million.

Fidelity Bank Plc traded 46.9 million shares valued at N1.0 billion.

Meet Nigerian companies worth N1 trillion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) is home to more than 150 listed companies, but only a select group has crossed the N1 trillion market-capitalisation mark.

As of August 7, 2026, 25 companies had market values above N1 trillion, making up more than 90 per cent of the NGX’s total market capitalisation.

The exclusive group cuts across telecommunications, banking, cement, energy, agriculture, consumer goods, hospitality and power.

Source: Legit.ng