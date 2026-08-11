Canada's government published updated guidelines listing the exact documents new adult citizens must gather before submitting a passport application

Applicants are required to submit proof of citizenship, a valid identity document, two identical passport photos, a guarantor, and two references

The guidelines also spell out specific photo requirements, including details that must be written on the back of one photo by the photographer

Canada's federal government has published official guidance outlining everything new adult citizens need in order to apply for a Canadian passport.

This includes required documents, photo standards, and the role of a guarantor.

Canada releases guidelines for new citizens to apply for Canadian passport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canadian passport: Requirements for new citizens

According to the guidelines released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, applicants must present proof of Canadian citizenship, which can take the form of a birth certificate or a citizenship certificate. Original paper certificates must be submitted as-is, without photocopies, while those holding a citizenship e-certificate are required to print a copy and attach it to their application.

A document supporting the applicant's identity is also required. This can be either a photocopy or the original, though anyone submitting a photocopy must ensure both sides are visible and that the document has been signed and dated by a guarantor or signing official.

Two identical passport photos are mandatory, along with a guarantor and two references. Applicants who already hold a valid Canadian passport or any other current travel document must also include that in their submission.

Canadian passport photo rules explained

The photo requirements carry their own set of conditions. On the back of one of the two photos, the photographer must record the name of their studio or company, their full address, and the date on which the photos were taken.

In addition, the guarantor is responsible for signing one of the two photos before it is submitted.

The release of these guidelines is intended to streamline the application process for new citizens and reduce the risk of incomplete submissions being rejected or delayed.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng