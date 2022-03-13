Ahead of Osun gubernatorial election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has insisted that he remains the PDP candidate

The politician in a statement issued on Saturday disclosed that the ongoing legal tussle over the governorship primaries of the PDP in Osun state was not unusual

Adeleke noted that the will of the party delegates that voted for him at the governorship primaries would be embraced by all

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said that he remains the official candidate of the party ahead of the Saturday, July 16 poll, notwithstanding the court’s affirmation of Dotun Babayemi.

The politician in a statement issued on Saturday, March 12, and seen by Legit.ng, commended the national leadership of the party for its steadfastness in protecting the party’s constitution.

Adeleke opined that the Iyorchia Ayu leadership was honest, transparent and fair to all in the handling of the governorship primaries, adding that "our leaders obeyed and enforced the party constitution irrespective of whoever was involved."

The businessman turned politician said:

“The leadership rejected frantic bid to disenfranchise us. The NWC insisted on due process and tradition. I am a product of due compliance with the PDP and Nigeria’s constitution. By law and tradition, I remain the flag bearer of our great party, and I am ready with God and men to lead the PDP to victory."

Legal issue

While describing the ongoing legal tussle as nothing unusual in a statement issued on Saturday, March 12, by his campaign organisation, Adeleke said those who headed to the court, and those who filed appeal petitions are only exercising their rights noting that in due course, the will of party’s delegates leading to my candidature will be embraced by all.

Winner emerges in NWC-backed Osun PDP governorship primary

Meanwhile, Senator Ademola Adeleke has also been declared the governorship candidate of the PDP in Osun after winning the primary election backed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the returning officer and deputy governor of Bayelsa, said 1916 delegates took part in the exercise.

He said Adeleke polled 1887 votes to defeat his rival, Dotun Babayemi, who had no vote.

Prominent aspirant withdraws from PDP governorship primary in Osun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, an aspirant seeking the governorship ticket of the PDP in Osun state withdrew from the exercise.

Ogunbiyi announced his withdrawal from the primary on Monday, March 7, at his Idera De Campaign Office in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

The aspirant said he withdrew from the contest because of the alleged bias of the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

Source: Legit.ng