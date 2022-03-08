Ademola Adeleke has been declared the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun after winning the primary election backed by the national working committee (NWC).

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the returning officer and deputy governor of Bayelsa, said 1916 delegates took part in the exercise.

He said Adeleke polled 1887 votes to defeat his rival, Dotun Babayemi, who had no vote.

Babayemi had earlier won the parallel primary election backed by Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the former governor of Osun state.

The parallel primaries were held simultaneously at the Osun Township Stadium and WOCDIF event centre in Osogbo.

