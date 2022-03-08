PDP considers replacement for sacked Ebonyi state governor

Barring any last minute changes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are putting finishing touches to submitting the name of possible replacement for the sacked Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

It would be recalled the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja presided by Justice Inyang Ekwo earlier today sacked Governor Dave Umahi and his Deputy Dr. Eric Kelechi in a suit brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to multiple sources at National Secretariat of the PDP, it was confirmed that “the Party is currently consulting on who to push forward as his replacement as declared by the Court with immediate effect.

Confirming the development, the source said “Barr. Silas Joseph Onu, a legal practitioner, entrepreneur turned politician is prominent amongst the name under consideration.

“Onu who is a the President, Young Entrepreneurs Award and former Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, contested the State Party Chairmanship seat in the last State congress.

“Onu, an Activist who is one of the most vocal voice against the recently sacked Governor of Ebonyin state, Dave Umahi since he exited the PDP for the ruling opposition party and one of the main pillars of the Party in the State.

“The University of Jos graduate in March 2021 cried out over alleged threat to life by Governor David Umahi and his many loyal appointees.

“Onu is from the same community Uburu, Ohaozara local government of Ebonyin state, which positioned him as a possible replacement for Umahi, if equity is given preference, since the district is likely to be disadvantaged in gubernatorial contest in the 2023 general elections” the source said

