JAMB has begun screening underage candidates who scored 320 and above in the 2026 UTME under its exceptional candidate policy

The board said it had forwarded details of qualified candidates to their chosen institutions for further assessment and admission consideration

Results for underage candidates remained withheld pending completion of the screening and evaluation process

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The move affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.

JAMB has begun screening underage candidates who scored 320 and above in the 2026 UTME. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

According to Punch, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications, directing them to proceed to the next stage of evaluation at their selected institutions.

JAMB screens underage UTME high scorers

According to the board, candidates who met the required benchmark have had their details forwarded to their institutions of choice for further assessment.

“The Board has sent messages to underage candidates who scored 320 and above. They will be invited to the next level of assessment by their institution of choice,” Benjamin said.

A message sent to one of the candidates explained that the process forms part of a structured admission pathway.

It noted that the candidate had crossed the required threshold and would be contacted by the institution for screening, Punch reported.

“As a result, your details have been forwarded to your institution of choice, which will contact you for screening and return the result to the Board,” the message read.

JAMB has released a list of items candidates are prohibited from coming wit to the exam hall. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: UGC

Exceptional candidates proceed to next stage

The exercise follows JAMB’s policy for academically gifted candidates who are below the official admission age of 16. The board had earlier withheld their results, with many receiving a “No Result Yet” notification.

To qualify for consideration, such candidates must score at least 320 in the UTME and achieve a minimum of 80 per cent in subsequent screening stages. Only those who meet these conditions will proceed further in the admission process.

JAMB maintained that results for underage candidates will remain withheld until the screening is concluded.

The board said the policy is designed to maintain fairness and uphold standards in the admission system.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Legit.ng reported that JAMB confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the UTME.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng