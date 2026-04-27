Nollywood actor Chukwudi Okoro Ikenta chose to mark his birthday in a quiet and meaningful way by spending the special day with his ailing childhood friend and colleague, Ifeanyi Ezeokeke

Ikenta used the occasion to encourage his followers to remember people around them who need help, either through prayers or other forms of support

Many fans and colleagues of the actors were deeply moved by the emotional video, as they flooded the comment section to offer their prayers and support for the sick actor

Nollywood actor Chukwudi Okoro Ikenta marked his birthday in a heartfelt manner by spending the special day with his ailing childhood friend, Ifeanyi Ezeokeke.

Rather than throwing a loud celebration, the actor uploaded an Instagram video showing him celebrating right beside his old friend, who was lying on a chair.

Chukwudi Okoro Ikenta celebrates birthday by visiting ailing childhood friend Ifeanyi Ezeokeke and shares emotional video online. Photo: iamikenta/neche

Source: Instagram

Okoro Ikenta is widely remembered in early Nollywood for playing a troublesome spoilt brat who constantly stirred trouble by imitating both younger and older characters.

His friend, Ifeanyi Ezeokeke, is the former child star from the classic film Conspiracy, where he became popular for the famous line “Ugo, shave me!”.

Sadly, Ezeokeke currently battles a severe medical condition affecting his movement and speech, leaving him dependent on care.

In his caption, the actor explained that he missed the actual date while away from Enugu, stating that his colleague is also an April-born like him.

He then prayed for swift healing, urged his followers to support vulnerable people around them, and jokingly mentioned he had not received financial gifts from fans.

"Today is my birthday but I went to celebrate with my friend and colleague ugo shave me cos he’s also an April born like me but I was not in Enugu during his date ..Wishing us more life and quick recovery for him in Jesus name amen ..as u celebrate try remember one or two person around u wey need help either prayers or otherwise ..happy birthday to me meanwhile I never see cake money my instagram lovers."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Okoro Ikenta's touching video

@mina_omotayo_wright:

"The beloved Ifeanyi commonly know as Ugo Shave Me. This really sad and heartbreaking I just rewatch one of his classic movie My Girl (2002) with Patience Ozokwor, Cheige, Bob Manuel and Clems Ohameze. He was such a healthy and young many thriving so well in the Nollywood Industry. You can't believe he used to drive and was at university before this unfortunate illness came. I'm praying for your healing Ifeanyi may God keep you and protect you 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🥲🥲🥲🥲"

@nellly_peculiar1:

"And the enemy did this. Immediately they saw him coming , they gently ,unknowingly pulled him down."

@kayofafrika:

"Awwwwn this is so touching bro 😢... Please dm account let me support something small for him... keep it up 👍"

@johnpaulnwadike1:

"God Bless you @iamikenta for always showing love to my good friend Ifeanyi"

Actor Chukwudi Okoro Ikenta asks fans for prayers as he marks his birthday with his sick childhood colleague Ifeanyi Ezeokeke. Photo: iamikenta/neche

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod visits ailing veteran Kola Oyewo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Kunle Afod paid a special visit to retired lecturer and veteran actor Kola Oyewo ahead of his 80th birthday.

During the visit, the octogenarian spoke about his battle with an enlarged prostate and shared lovely stories about his early acting career.

Afod used the opportunity to call on his fans to raise funds for the veteran actor so he can take proper care of his health.

Source: Legit.ng