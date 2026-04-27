Optimus Bank Posts 69.94% Surge in Full Year 2025 Profit to N24.14bn
- Optimus Bank’ has announced a profit before tax grows by 69.94% to N24.14bn in full year 2025
- The lender financial statement showed a strong full-year performance, driven by improved earnings
- Breakdown showed that Gross earnings rise by 73.53% to N50.67bn, reflecting growth in core banking operations
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Optimus Bank Limited, a fast-growing Nigerian national commercial bank, has reported strong audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, delivering robust growth across key performance indicators and reinforcing the strength of its business model.
The bank revealed that its gross earnings rose by 73.53% to N50.67 billion from N29.20 billion in 2024, driven by growth in core banking activities, improved asset yields and increasing customer adoption across key segments.
Breakdown of financial statement
Also, Operating income grew strongly by 82.02% to N42.75 billion, demonstrating the strength of the bank’s earnings capacity, while profit before tax increased by 69.94% to N24.14 billion, highlighting the bank’s ability to translate revenue growth into stronger profitability.
Its balance sheet stood at N286.02 billion, while gross loans rose by 137.19% to N118.16 billion, reflecting stronger credit support to businesses and key productive sectors of the economy.
Customer deposits closed at N114.12 billion, reflecting sustained customer confidence and deepening market acceptance.
The bank said it maintained a sound liquidity position, with a liquidity ratio of 101.52%, providing headroom to support business growth and strategic initiatives.
Commenting on the results, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ademola Odeyemi, said:
“Our 2025 performance reflects the strength of our execution and the resilience of our business model. We delivered strong growth across key financial indicators while maintaining discipline in risk management and operational efficiency.
“These results reflect the continued success of our digital-first strategy, which is accelerating customer acquisition, deepening engagement and enhancing service delivery across our platforms, while positioning the bank for sustainable scale.”
“As we look ahead, we remain focused on scaling our operations, deepening customer relationships and leveraging technology to deliver innovative financial solutions that support economic growth.”
ThisDay reports that with strong earnings momentum, growing balance sheet strength and a solid capital base, Optimus Bank remains well positioned to accelerate growth, deepen market presence and deliver sustainable long-term value to customers, shareholders and stakeholders.
Optimus Bank scales CBN recapitalisation hurdle
Legit.ng earlier reported that Optimus Bank has successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation requirement after raising its paid-up capital to N200 billion.
In a statement shared on its social media accounts, the bank confirmed that it has complied with the revised minimum capital requirement for national commercial banks.
The N200 billion capital mark has secured its status as a national bank under the new regulatory framework introduced by the CBN.
Industry analysts said the increased capital could also enable the bank to deepen collaborations with international financial institutions such as the International Finance Corporation, Afreximbank, and the Africa Finance Corporation to support larger financing opportunities
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.