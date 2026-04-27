Optimus Bank’ has announced a profit before tax grows by 69.94% to N24.14bn in full year 2025

The lender financial statement showed a strong full-year performance, driven by improved earnings

Breakdown showed that Gross earnings rise by 73.53% to N50.67bn, reflecting growth in core banking operations

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Optimus Bank Limited, a fast-growing Nigerian national commercial bank, has reported strong audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, delivering robust growth across key performance indicators and reinforcing the strength of its business model.

The bank revealed that its gross earnings rose by 73.53% to N50.67 billion from N29.20 billion in 2024, driven by growth in core banking activities, improved asset yields and increasing customer adoption across key segments.

Strong earnings push Optimus Bank’s gross revenue to N50.67bn in FY 2025 Photo: Optimus Bank

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of financial statement

Also, Operating income grew strongly by 82.02% to N42.75 billion, demonstrating the strength of the bank’s earnings capacity, while profit before tax increased by 69.94% to N24.14 billion, highlighting the bank’s ability to translate revenue growth into stronger profitability.

Its balance sheet stood at N286.02 billion, while gross loans rose by 137.19% to N118.16 billion, reflecting stronger credit support to businesses and key productive sectors of the economy.

Customer deposits closed at N114.12 billion, reflecting sustained customer confidence and deepening market acceptance.

The bank said it maintained a sound liquidity position, with a liquidity ratio of 101.52%, providing headroom to support business growth and strategic initiatives.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ademola Odeyemi, said:

“Our 2025 performance reflects the strength of our execution and the resilience of our business model. We delivered strong growth across key financial indicators while maintaining discipline in risk management and operational efficiency.

“These results reflect the continued success of our digital-first strategy, which is accelerating customer acquisition, deepening engagement and enhancing service delivery across our platforms, while positioning the bank for sustainable scale.”

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on scaling our operations, deepening customer relationships and leveraging technology to deliver innovative financial solutions that support economic growth.”

Optimus Bank’s results reflect rising customer confidence and business expansion Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

ThisDay reports that with strong earnings momentum, growing balance sheet strength and a solid capital base, Optimus Bank remains well positioned to accelerate growth, deepen market presence and deliver sustainable long-term value to customers, shareholders and stakeholders.

Optimus Bank scales CBN recapitalisation hurdle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Optimus Bank has successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation requirement after raising its paid-up capital to N200 billion.

In a statement shared on its social media accounts, the bank confirmed that it has complied with the revised minimum capital requirement for national commercial banks.

The N200 billion capital mark has secured its status as a national bank under the new regulatory framework introduced by the CBN.

Industry analysts said the increased capital could also enable the bank to deepen collaborations with international financial institutions such as the International Finance Corporation, Afreximbank, and the Africa Finance Corporation to support larger financing opportunities

Source: Legit.ng