A leading governorship aspirant on the PDP's platform in Osun state, Akin Ogunbiyi, said he's no longer participating in the party's primary

Ogunbiyi blamed Senator Iyorcha Ayu for his decision, accusing the PDP national chairman of being bias

The governorship aspirant added that Senator Ayu has agreed to work with another aspirant even before the primary election is conducted

Osogbo, Osun state - Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, an aspirant seeking the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state has withdrawn from the exercise.

Ogunbiyi announced his withdrawal from the primary on Monday, March 7, at his Idera De Campaign Office in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, The Punch reported.

Akin Ogunbiyi accused the PDP national chairman, Senator Ayu, of bias. Photo credit: @BrandIconImage

Source: Twitter

The aspirant said he withdrew from the contest because of the alleged bias of the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

Osun 2022: Ayu has agreed to work with Ademola Adeleke, says Ogunbiyi

Speaking further, Ogunbiyi claimed that the PDP national chairman has agreed to work with another aspirant, Ademola Adeleke, even before the conduct of the primary election.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He stated that he had been told not to waste his money, adding the Senator Ayu has even gone to the extent of planning with "the other group".

His words:

“It is a very difficult decision for me because of the amount of investment and the hope that my personality and leadership would have given to Osun State.

“But when you have an umpire who is biased to the extent of planning with the other group, what can you do?

“Senator Ayu has agreed to work with Ademola Adeleke and I’m being told that I shouldn’t waste my money and we did everything possible. I can only come to the conclusion to withdraw from the race because up till this moment, they are there planning on how they can execute.”

Also reporting the development, The Nation stated that Ogunbiyi's media aide, John Ajayi, confirmed his principal's exit from the exercise.

He was quoted as saying:

“Dr Ogunbiyi decided to withdraw from the race as a result of the PDP National secretariat shenanigans.”

The primary election is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 8.

Osun 2022: I am too tough to lose PDP's governorship ticket, Adeleke boasts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ademola Adeleke expressed optimism that the Osun PDP governorship primary would be a walkover.

The frontline aspirant was already thinking beyond the primaries and on how to lead the party to victory at the gubernatorial election scheduled for July 16.

Adeleke who is one of the six candidates vying for his party’s ticket his focus is on the real battle between himself and Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Source: Legit.ng