Senator Ademola Adeleke has been duly recognised as the winner of the Osun gubernatorial election

The gubernatorial candidate for the coming election was issued a certificate of return in Abuja on Thursday, March 10

Adeleke is to face flagbearers of other political parties in the election, top among whom is the ruling APC

Abuja - Following his victory at the People Democratic Party (PDP)'s gubernatorial primary election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been issued a certificate of return.

The opposition party, via its Facebook page on Thursday, March 10, said the certificate was issued to Adeleke by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The party said the presentation took place at the NEC Hall of the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Adeleke gets PDP's certificate of return (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

Winner finally emerges in NWC-backed Osun PDP governorship primary

Recall that Adeleke emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Osun after winning the primary election backed by the NWC.

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the returning officer and deputy governor of Bayelsa, said 1916 delegates participated in the poll.

According to him, Senator Adeleke polled 1887 votes to defeat his rivals. Dotun Babayemi, Akinbade Fatai and Akin Ogunbiyi each had no vote while Bamidele Adeleke polled one vote and Sanya Omirin had four.

Meanwhile, Babayemi had earlier won the parallel primary election backed by Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the former governor of Osun state.

The Oyinlola-backed faction held its primary on Tuesday at the WIDCOF event centre in Osogbo. Adelani Ajanaku, the returning officer of the exercise, announced the results.

He said although the party already agreed to field Babayemi as a consensus candidate, some of the delegates still voted for other aspirants who had earlier stepped down.

Prominent aspirant withdraws from PDP governorship primary in Osun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, an aspirant seeking the governorship ticket of the PDP in Osun state withdrew from the exercise.

Ogunbiyi announced his withdrawal from the primary on Monday, March 7, at his Idera De Campaign Office in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

The aspirant said he withdrew from the contest because of the alleged bias of the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

