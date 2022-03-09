Nigeria's ruling party, the APC has finally decided to zone its chairmanship position to the North-Central

This new development was made known by Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, the party's director of publicity on Wednesday, March 9, through a statement

Dambatta added that the Zonal Representatives on the CECPC will coordinate the process in each zone

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally zoned its chairmanship slot to the North-Central and position of national secretary to the South-West ahead of the March 26 national convention.

After dilly-dallying for a while, the director publicity of the APC national headquarters, Salisu Na'inna Ɗambatta made this known through a statement as seen by Legit.ng, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

It said during its regular meeting on March 8, 2022, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party approved the recommendations of the Committee on Zoning, Daily Trust added.

Earlier, thirteen governors of the party threatened to leave APC, insisting that Governor Mai Mala Buni, must retain his position as chairman of the Caretaker Committee. Photo credit: Apc Governors

Source: Facebook

The Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party has finally released the zoning arrangement for the March 26 National Convention, The Nation added.

The party zoned the national chairman to the North-Central while the South West will produce the National Secretary.

The office of the Deputy national chairman goes to the southeast zone.

Below is the APC CECPC approved Zoning Formula for National Convention:

NORTH-CENTRAL: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States

1. National Chairman

2. National Vice Chairman (North Central)

3. Deputy National Secretary

4. Deputy National Legal Adviser

5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex - Officio Member

SOUTH-SOUTH: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States

1. National Vice Chairman (South South)

2. National Publicity Secretary

3. National Women Leader

4. Deputy National Treasurer

5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex - Officio Member

SOUTH - WEST: Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States

1. National Secretary

2. National Vice Chairman

3. National Youth Leader

4. National Physically Challenged Leader

5. Deputy National Auditor

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex - Officio Member

SOUTH-EAST: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States

1. Deputy National Chairman (South)

2. National Vice Chairman (South East)

3. National Treasurer

4. National Welfare Secretary

5. Deputy National Organising Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex - Officio Member

NORTH – EAST: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States

1. Deputy National Chairman (North)

2. National Auditor

3. National Vice Chairman (North East)

4. Deputy National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Women Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organisig Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex - Officio Member

NORTH -WEST: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States

1. National Vice Chairman (North West)

2. National Legal Adviser

3. National Organising Secretary

4. National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Youth Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex-Officio Member

The Zonal Representatives on the CECPC will coordinate the process in each zones.

Governor Sani Bello Speaks On Replacing Buni

Prequel to the ouster of Buni, current acting-chairman, Sani Bello revealed his stance over the recent crisis in the party.

He stated that his emergence as acting-chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was due to Buni's absence in the country.

Bello claimed that his absence was what prompted the change in leadership.

Convention: Don’t Step Down, Kwara APC Charge Mustapha to Intensify Campaign

In another development, the Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared their support for, Saliu Mustapha.

Delegates of the APC in Kwara made this known during a courtesy visit to Mustapha over the weekend.

The entourage led by former speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Hon Benjamin Yisa urged Mustapha to step up his campaign train as he is the best man for the party's apex seat.

Source: Legit.ng