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Theophilus Sunday Surprises Fans As He Shows Off Son on His 1st B’day, Shares Adorable Pics, Video
Celebrities

Theophilus Sunday Surprises Fans As He Shows Off Son on His 1st B’day, Shares Adorable Pics, Video

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Theophilus Sunday and his Jamaican wife, Ashlee White, have shared a joint social media post celebrating their first child on his first birthday
  • The gospel singer, who shared pictures and a clip of his baby boy, also dedicated him to God as he clocked one
  • Theophilus Sunday's post has since left many in the Christian community in disbelief, as many questioned when he and his wife welcomed their first child

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Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday on Monday, April 27, 2026, disclosed that his marriage to his wife, Ashlee, is already blessed with a baby boy as their first child.

Theophilus, who married Ashlee in 2024, caused a buzz on social media after he shared pictures and a video of his first child, who turned one year old in 2026.

Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his wife celebrate their first child on his first birthday.
Theophilus Sunday and his wife, Ashlee, celebrate one year of being parents. Credit: theophilussunday.
Source: Instagram

The singer also dedicated his first child to God in his heartwarming birthday message as he wrote,

"God’s Mystery! happy birthday son, The God of your father is your God and only him will you serve."

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A clip captured the singer's baby boy watching him on TV during a ministration.

The exciting news has stunned the music community, as there was no public knowledge about Theophilus and his wife welcoming a baby until his recent post.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Theophilus took his fans unaware after he flaunted his wife in a lovely picture on social media. It was claimed that they had the first aspect of their wedding in February, 2024.

Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and wife celebrate their son's birthday in style.
Congratulatory messages pour in for Theophilus Sunday and wife on their son's first birthday. Credit: theophilussunday
Source: Instagram

In the picture which was sighted by Legit.ng, the love birds were looking so much alike, and they smiled at the camera.

Slide the post below to see the pictures and a video of Theophilus Sunday's first child:

Reactions as Theophilus Sunday shows off his first child

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some fans and followers asking questions. Read the comments below:

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abisola_lebi commented:

"Oh wow. Una dey keep secret o. Congratulations and happy birthday baby boy."

joycelycious_moi said:

"Happy Birthday to the most energetic one year old I know the lord increase you in wisdom and might."

Stephen Yekini commented:

"They kept it private till the child turned 1. I love this.."

Chrispine Russell Chongo said:

"Theophilus had a baby all this time and we never knew."

Kpesa Christy reacted:

Is hiding things another fruit of the spirit."

Diana David Suleiman commented:

"Maybe na only me no know say pst Theo and e wife don born. Make I just pretend like say I know before."

David Ezechukwu said:

"Just asking myself last week when Our Daddy will birth forth a child, not knowing the child is already growing and waxing strong in the lord."

Ubaka Gift Eleojo commented:

"Now this we should learn from, we don't have to show the world anything because they are curious or because of we are overwhelmed... Give it time, let it bloom and ripen and when the season is due burst forth and shake the earth."

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Nolwazi Thabethe said:

"I see the parents keeping it private but let's also clap for their circle. People respected their privacy and no one even posted or made it go viral."

Fashion police roast Theophilus Sunday's wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Theophilus Sunday's wife called out over her pre-wedding photoshoot dress.

Ashley was modestly clothed, but her shoulders were exposed due to the style, which angered some Christian critics.

A lady on X, formerly Twitter, noted that Theophilus' boo's clothing was inappropriate for the wife of a gospel musician and chastised her for it.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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