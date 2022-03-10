After a series of consultations and the formation of new cabinet members, the ruling party has called for an emergency meeting

The national leadership of the party made this disclosure through a circular shared on Thursday, March 10

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, March 9, the party decided to zone its chairmanship position to the North-Central

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Thursday, March 17 for an emergency national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The NEC members are expected to discuss the convention scheduled for March 26 and other party-related issues, The Cable reports.

The virtual NEC meeting will be held at 11:00 am.

Ahead of the national convention, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the APC CECPC Secretary says he has not resigned. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

In a notice shared, Abubakar Sani Bello, acting APC chairman, and eight other members of the caretaker committee premised the call for the NEC meeting on article 25 B (I and II) of the party’s constitution.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The notice reads:

“Pursuant to Article 25B (i and ii) of the Party Constitution, and by the power vested on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) via the NEC resolution of 8th December, 2020, the CECPC of the party at its 23rd meeting of 8th March, 2022, hereby calls for the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider matters pertaining to the national convention, governance of the party and any other relevant business of the party.

“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with article 12.3.”

Mai Mala Buni, ousted chairman of the party, was replaced with Bello after his plan to scuttle the convention and remain chairman came to light.

Until Buni was booted out some days ago, he had been in charge of the party since June 2020.

Governor Sani Bello Speaks On Replacing Buni

Prequel to the ouster of Buni, current acting-chairman, Sani Bello revealed his stance over the recent crisis in the party.

He stated that his emergence as acting-chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was due to Buni's absence in the country.

Bello claimed that his absence was what prompted the change in leadership.

Convention: Don’t Step Down, Kwara APC Charge Mustapha to Intensify Campaign

In another development, the Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared their support for, Saliu Mustapha.

Delegates of the APC in Kwara made this known during a courtesy visit to Mustapha over the weekend.

The entourage led by former speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Hon Benjamin Yisa urged Mustapha to step up his campaign train as he is the best man for the party's apex seat.

Source: Legit.ng