Multiple reports stated that Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi passed away peacefully in his sleep

Actress Celestina Dovigalle penned a moving tribute, describing the late actor as the "soul of the set" who turned heavy moments into laughter

Beyond his acting, Akriyesi’s legacy remains tied to his highly publicised marital scandals

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning following reports that actor Solomon Akiyesi passed away in his sleep.

Among those who paid tribute was Nollywood actress Celestina Dovigalle, who described Akiyesi as a lively presence whose humour brightened movie sets.

In an emotional post, Dovigalle recalled the late actor’s energy and the joy he brought to colleagues.

Solomon Akiyesi reportedly died in his sleep. Photos: Solomon Akiyesi.

Source: Instagram

“Some people don’t just walk into a room—they light it up with laughter. Solomon Akiyesi was that kind of soul. Playful, full of life, and always ready to turn even the most serious set into a moment of joy,” she wrote.

She added that working with him went beyond acting, noting that he made filming environments easier and more relaxed.

“Working with him meant more than just acting—it meant laughter between takes, lightness in heavy moments, and a presence that made everything feel easier. He had a way of reminding you not to take life too seriously,” she added.

According to her, the actor’s joyful personality would remain unforgettable.

“If there’s one thing that will always stay, it’s the joy he carried so effortlessly. Nollywood won’t forget that… and neither will I.”

Following news of his passing, attention also returned to controversies that once surrounded his personal life.

In 2016, Akiyesi made headlines over reports concerning his marriages. At the time, he was alleged to have planned a new marriage to Uloma Agwu while still legally married to another woman.

The reports further claimed that the actor had divorced his first wife, Lilian Akiyesi, who was reportedly eight months pregnant at the time.

The controversy led to him being labelled a “serial husband” by some critics.

However, Akiyesi denied the allegations, insisting he had only been married twice.

He also maintained that he was the victim in both failed marriages, pushing back against claims that painted him negatively.

Veteran actor Davis Offor dies

Akiyesi's death is coming just days after the passing of veteran Nollywood actor Davis Offor, widely remembered for his role as Clarus in the classic sitcom The New Masquerade.

The sad news was confirmed by fellow actor Tony Akposheri, who played Zacky in the beloved television series.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, April 7, Akposheri penned an emotional tribute, describing the late actor as a friend, brother, and vibrant personality whose presence lit up every room.

Read Celestina Dovigalle's tribute here:

Veteran actor Davis Offor died two weeks ago. Photos: Davis Offor.

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukky Mountain dies

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng