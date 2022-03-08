Dotun Babayemi has won the parallel governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state.

The Olagunsoye Oyinlola-backed faction held its primary on Tuesday at the WIDCOF event centre in Osogbo.

However, the result of the primary of the faction recognised by the PDP national working committee (NWC) is still being expected as counting and sorting of votes are ongoing at the township stadium.

Source: Legit.ng