Faithia Balogun's Efunroye: The Unicorn premiere in Lagos has continued to make waves on social media

A clip of NURTW president MC Oluomo hugging Faithia's son at the event has captured attention

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some netizens raising an alarm while expressing their concern

Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, the national president of the National Union of Road Transport (NURTW) and an ally of President Tinubu, was among the popular faces who showed up at Faithia Balogun's movie premiere in Lagos on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

A viral video captured the moment Oluomo met with Faitha's son while a musician performed on stage at the event.

Heartwarming moment between MC Oluomo and Faithia Balogun's son trends. Credit: kingmcoluomo/faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

The highlight, which has sparked reactions on social media, was the way the NURTW president touched the actress' son's head while hugging him as they conversed in low tones.

While the details of their conversation are unknown, some netizens read meaning into the video as they expressed their concerns.

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood stars like Toyosi Adesanya, Odunlade Adekola, Baba Tee, MC Oluomo, Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and Olaiya Igwe showed support for Faithia at her movie premiere.

The actress also fueled rumours about her relationship with her ex-husband, actor Saidi Balogun, after they arrived at the event in matching outfits like a couple.

Mixed reactions trail video of MC Oluomo hugging Faithia Balogun's son. Credit: kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

The viral video of MC Oluomo and Faithia Balogun's son at actress' movie premiere is below:

Reactions to MC Oluomo's video with Faithia Balogun's son

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below:

Atine30 said:

"Why rub his head that way, these guys and juju kinda character ehnn."

aloyinloko200 said:

"This boy destiny don go Aje…Mc don rub hand for him head."

saytravis0 commented:

"Una just dey talk collect glory for cs like say fathia sef small."

superbosschic commented:

"Why is he now rubbing his head like that, na you born am."

Nimisioluwa said:

"People are talking about a video at the premiere of Efunroye yesterday where MC Oluomo was rubbing Fathia Balogun’s son’s head and hugging him. People said it’s wrong considering the way the world is dangerous spiritually."

sandra_baebae commented:

Ah ah, everything is not spiritual now, but then again it’s better to be careful and be on the safe side."

Adeniji_Adeola2 said:

"The African in me is asking why he his rubbing his head like that. Ahanahn."

AdegunjuOlawale commented:

"Touching his head with that ring isn’t right at all."

What Faithia Balogun posted about her movie

Legit.ng previously reported that Faithia Balogun joined the list of filmmakers to make epic movies.

She took to her online page to promote her film by praising the character it was named after, Efunroye Tinubu.

Fathia had shared a photo of her movie poster and accompanied it with a caption stating that Efunroye was more than just a warrior. According to her, she was also a ruler who rewrote history.

Source: Legit.ng