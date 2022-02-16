It is a known fact that all is not well within the ranks and files of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, the state of the living spring. There has been one crisis or the other over who controls the party in the state in the last few weeks.

The crisis got to its crescendo on Monday, February 14, when the former governor of the state and minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, declared war on the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

The former governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande gave Governor Oyetola a horse to ride to power in the Osun election. Credit: Ismail Omipidan.

Source: Facebook

A factional group within the APC in the state, The Osun Progressives (APC), headed by Aregebesola is leading an onslaught against the Ileri-Oluwa group led by Governor Oyetola.

The floor has been set for an epic showdown ahead of the governorship primary of the APC holding on Saturday, February 19.

The outcome of the primary would determine who will fly the party’s flag in the governorship election scheduled for July 16, 2022.

Despite that Oyetola had indicated the interest in seeking reelection, Aregbesola on Monday, February 14, publicly endorsed Moshood Adeoti, a former Secretary to the State Government, as his preferred candidate on Saturday’s governorship primary.

Oyetola will be thrown out like Ambode, says Aregbesola

Aregbesola, who made the endorsement while addressing members of the APC in the Ijebu Ijesa area of the state, said Oyetola would be thrown out of office after just a term just as ex-governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, was rejected by APC members in 2019 for working against the laid down rules.

He also accused Tinubu of foisting Oyetola on him as successor in 2018, adding that the APC leader promised that the governor would continue with his legacies which he said the governor has failed to do.

Aregbesola said:

“By the time my successor was handed over to me around May or July 2018, I was told, ‘Rauf, this is the ideal successor that would stand by you. He would further showcase your efforts. He would not betray you; he would not dim the light of your glory’

That was what the person, who handed him over to me said. If the person is listening to me, it would resonate with him, if he said so or not. But did he do as he was vouched for? And when he reneged on these promises, did the person, who handed him over to me draw his attention to these failings? Anyway, isn’t the person the one we now see today? This happened in Lagos recently.

He added that it cannot change the rule because it is the turn of Tinubu's younger brother, Governor Oyetola.

Oyetola has absolute faith in God

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 15, Ismail Omipidan, the chief press secretary to the governor, said his principal has absolute trust in God and the people of Osun state and not in Aregbesola who is trying to play God.

He added that contrary to Aregbesola’s statement that Oyetola rubbished his legacies, the governor had improved on what he met on the ground and done much more to the admiration of the people of the state who are clamouring for him to return for another term.

Omipidan said:

“From 2011, when he was appointed Chief of Staff to 2018 when, against all odds, he emerged, first as the candidate of the APC, and later, governor of the state, at a time when many thought it was all over for him, it was obvious that he was on a divine political course. My principal has absolute faith in God and the people of Osun."

Oluwo endorses Oyetola

Despite that Adeoti, the anointed candidate of Aregbesola is from Iwo in Osun West senatorial district, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has pledged his full support and the people of the ancient town for Governor Oyetola.

He said the people of Iwo would not betray the governor in the quest for a second term in office, adding that Governor Oyetola delivered dividends of democracy in the town and that the people would reciprocate his good gesture by voting for him again.

The monarch said:

“Oyetola has done well, we are seeing good roads, the civil servants that are begging around before have stopped because the era of half Salary is long gone. He is paying full salary, I am not slandering anybody."

Aregbesola's hometown's monarch Owa Obokun pledges support for Oyetola

The Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, openly declared his support for the re-election of Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of Osun state for a second term.

Oba Aromolaran made the remarks when the Osun state governor visited his palace during a strategic engagement tour to Ijesa-South federal constituency on Wednesday, February 16.

He described Governor Oyetola as a game-changer, saying his tenure has brought drastic changes to governance in the state.

Former police affairs minister wants Buhari to sack Aregbesola

A former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul-Jeleel Adesiyan, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari as a matter of urgency to relieve the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, of his job over the crisis rocking the Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described Aregebesola's attack on his benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his predecessor, Chief Bisi Akande, and the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola as the most reckless and uncivilised of a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Adesiyan noted that President Mohammodu Buhari has no justifiable reason for retaining Aregbesola as the interior minister, adding that the minister should be sacked immediately and give the ministry to whoever is ready to add value to same.

Oyetola waged war against me, says Aregbesola

Aregbesola continued with the declaration of war against his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola ahead of the Saturday APC primary.

The former governor of Osun state on Thursday, February 17, said Oyetola waged war against him after he became governor.

He accused party bigwigs like Tinubu and one of his predecessors, Bisi Akande, of godfatherism and foisting his successor on the people of the state against their collective will.

Less than 24hours to the conduct of the APC primary in the state, the security operatives have been urged to ensure there is no breach of law and order among the supporters of the governorship aspirants.

What is obvious is that Aregbesola is determined to see that Oyetola did not emerge as the party's candidate. But the support garnered by the governor across the state, especially the endorsement he received from a former governor of the state, Chief Bisi Akande, Oluwo of Iwo, Owa Obokun and some traditional rulers in the state, it may be difficult for Aregbesola's aspiration to see the light of the day. Time will tell whether Aregbesola's attacks on the leaders of the party would be enough for his candidate to defeat Oyetola.

Source: Legit.ng