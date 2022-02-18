Less than 24 hours to the Osun APC primary for the state's coming governorship election, aspirants met the primary committee on Friday, February 18

Ahead of the Osun primary slated for Saturday, February 19, aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have met the party's committee charged with the responsibility of conducting the election.

Among those who attended the meeting on Friday, February 18, were Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, a former secretary to the state government, and Lasun Yusuf.

The aspirants met the APC primary committee chaired by the Kwara state governor (Photo: Gboyega Oyetola, Rauf Aregbesola)

The committee is being chaired by the governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, The Nation reports.

Osun 2022: Aregbesola's hometown's monarch reveals governorship aspirant he is backing

Recall that the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, had openly declared his support for the re-election of Governor Oyetola as the governor of Osun state for a second term.

The monarch said the entire Ijesa people are behind Governor Oyetola's second term bid.

Legit.ng gathered that Oba Aromolaran made the remarks when the Osun state governor visited his palace during a strategic engagement tour to Ijesa-South Federal Constituency on Wednesday, February 16.

Meanwhile, Oba Aromolaran who is the traditional ruler of the hometown of the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said whoever he pronounced as governor would become one, saying it was a divine gift.

The traditional ruler said Osun state has witnessed geometric progression under Oyetola’s watch, hence, the need to give him maximum support to succeed in the next governorship election.

His words:

“I profess to you that you are a new Governor. I know why I said it. I greet you warmly and welcome you into the palace of Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland.

“Whoever I tell is a Governor will become Governor. This is a divine gift."

