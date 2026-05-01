Governor Alex Otti stated that the Labour Party did not participate in the opposition summit held in Ibadan where discussions were held on a possible joint 2027 presidential candidate

He reaffirmed that the party had not accepted any resolutions from the Ibadan meeting and insisted LP would independently field its own presidential candidate in 2027

Otti confirmed that reconciliation efforts were ongoing within the party while also ruling out any merger plans with other political parties ahead of the elections

Abia state - Governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, has said the Labour Party (LP) did not take part in the recent opposition leaders’ summit held in Ibadan, Oyo state, where discussions reportedly centred on a possible joint presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

LP distances itself from Ibadan summit

Fresh Twist as Alex Otti Rejects Ibadan Convention, Declares What LP Will Do Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Facebook

Speaking after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, Otti clarified that the Labour Party was not involved in the gathering organised by opposition groups.

According to him, the party is not bound by any resolutions reached at the Ibadan meeting as it was not represented.

“Unfortunately, we were not part of the summit. We will hold a convention. So, we are not bound by what happened there [in Ibadan]. We did not attend,” he said.

LP insists on fielding presidential candidate

Otti reaffirmed that the Labour Party would present its own presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, stressing that the party remains independent in its electoral decisions.

“We are a political party. So if you are a party member and want to run, we will give you a ticket,” he added.

He noted that the party is open to internal competition and democratic processes in selecting its flag bearer.

Reconciliation move within Labour Party

The governor also disclosed that efforts were ongoing to reconcile aggrieved members of the party, including former National Chairman Julius Abure.

He said the leadership had mandated the NWC to rebuild unity within the party and bring back estranged members.

“It is part of the charge that we gave the national working committee to reconcile and bring back as many people as possible, and that it is happening,” Otti stated.

Labour Party rules out merger plans

Otti further dismissed speculation that the Labour Party was considering merging with any other political platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

He insisted that the party remains committed to strengthening its structure under the current leadership and will not dissolve into any other party, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development comes amid increasing political realignments among opposition parties as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng