Former Governor of the State of Osun and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, said his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola, waged war against him after he became governor.

Aregbesola spoke in Ikire while addressing a rally held to garner support for his anointed candidate in Saturday’s Osun governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, Moshood Adeoti.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, Aregbesola said he pleaded with Oyetola for about two years not to fight him, adding that his successor rejected his advice which made him call his people and told them to salvage the party.

He said, “I begged him for two years, I told him that people must not mock us. I told him, that he was heading towards destruction. I served this state with the whole of my heart, I also positioned Oyetola, so that he could succeed me in office.

“When we came to this town (Ikire) for his campaign, we were drenched in rain from the Akire’s palace to this place. He gets to that office, he claimed I am his enemy. Those who contested against him during our party primary he pulled them closer, while he fights me.

“Since Oyetola assumed office, he has waged war against me like I once harmed him. He claimed that I do not want him to emerge as governor, I told him that I heard him and that now he has been governor, what else does he want?

“I begged him for two years, I told him that people must not mock us. I told him that he is heading towards destruction. I begged him for two years. I sent people to help me beg that, he did not have to love me, but he must not fight me; even if he wanted to fight me, he should not abuse me and destroy my legacies.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng