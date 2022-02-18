Rauf Aregbesola has lamented the perceived disloyalty from his successor, Governor Gboyega Oyetola

The former governor has also said that Oyetola's fate of securing the number one seat in Osun for the second time lies in the outcome of the APC's national convention

According to the minister, the present governor of the state has only succeeded in destroying all that they had built together

Nigeria's minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, February 17, said the national convention of the All Progressives Congress will determine the fate of Governor Gboyega Oyetola's second term fate.

Speaking in Ikiri during his engagement tour, the former governor said he has been in a battle since Oyetola, his successor assumed office.

Lamenting that the incumbent Osun state governor is now in battle and against all those who helped him to power, Aregbesola said he has reported Oyetola to God.

Aregbesola has said that Oyetola's fate as a second-term governor would be determined at APC's convention Photo: Rauf Aregbesola

Source: Facebook

The former firmly assured that Oyetoal will not run for a second term as the party has already asked them to hold an election after the four years.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Aregbesola assured:

“He will not return for the second term. 2+2=4. This Saturday’s election will determine his fate. The party has already said that we should conduct an election after four years.

More allegations against Governor Oyetola

The Punch reports that Aregbesola noted that he campaigned passionately for Oyetola's first tenure as governor only to be rewarded with ingratitude.

Aregbesola said:

“I begged him for two years and even sent people to him. Everything we did together for eight years, he destroyed.

“When I saw that he is firm on this enmity, I told God about it. If Bola Ige comes back to this earth, he will join us. We are carrying the mandate of this party."

Osun 2022: Aregbesola declares war, bombs Oyetola, Tinubu, Akande

Meanwhile, Aregbesola was drumming support for Adeoti and called on APC members to vote for him in the primary election.

The minister of interior made this call on Monday, February 14, when he slammed Oyetola and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He predicted that Oyetola would not stay beyond four years in office as governor of the state.

Osun APC leaders plot Aregbesola's downfall in ex-governor's house

In a related development, leaders of the APC in Osun on Tuesday, February 15, held a meeting at the residence of Chief Akande ahead of the state's governorship election coming up in June.

The APC leaders endorsed the incumbent governor to run for a second term in office against the prediction of Aregbesola who is throwing all his support for Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the former secretary to the state government.

In a communique read by the deputy speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Femi Popoola, party bigwigs threw their weight behind Governor Oyetola claiming he has all the credentials and needed experience to lead the state for another four years.

Source: Legit.ng