Osun Decide 2022: Argebesola loses ward to Governor Oyetola
- The political fortunes of a former governor of Osun state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola may be dwindling
- The minister of interior lost his ward to incumbent Gboyega Oyetola in the ongoing APC governorship primary in the southwest state
- In the days leading to the election, Aregbesola had vowed to deliver his preferred aspirant, Moshood Adeoti during the exercise
Osogbo - The minister of interior Rauf Aregbesola has lost his Ward 8, Ifofin, Ilesha East to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the ongoing primary election of All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Nation newspaper reports that not only did the minister lose, he was also absent to vote at the ward during the exercise.
The leader of loyalists of Aregbesola at Ward 8, Ifofin, Ilesha East, Saheed Adegoke confirmed to journalists that the minister was not around to vote.
Adegoke said:
“He told us that he had an assignment from the president.”
He said at the end of the exercise, the anointed aspirant of Aregbesola, Moshood Adeoti, garnered 146 votes while Governor Oyetola polled 309.
Oyetola had also defeated Adeoti and another frontline aspirant, Yusuf Lasun in his own polling unit as results of the exercise across the state continues to trickle in.
Aregbesola last-minute call for peace before primary exercise
Aregbesola had earlier in the day, urged all APC members to avoid all forms of violence in the state governorship primary.
He also called on women to lead the voting process as a way of calming tension and preventing attacks by hoodlums during the election.
In a statement signed by him, the minister appealed to members to conduct themselves peacefully, and stay away from what he described as brigandage and disorderliness.
One injured as real violence begins hours to Osun APC governorship primary
Legit.ng had earlier reported that a band of political thugs on the night of Friday, February 18, attacked an Osun state government-owned around the Owode-Ede area.
The thugs started chasing the bus with registration number 52C-09 OS along Gbongan/Osogbo road by 9:00 pm on Friday and injured the driver in the attack.
An eyewitness told journalists that the criminals were chasing the vehicle thinking politicians were inside.
