Governor Gboyega Oyetola has secured a major endorsement ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun state

The Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, said he and the entire Ijesa people are behind Governor Oyetola's re-election bid

Oba Aromolaran also said whoever he pronounces as governor ends up becoming governor, adding that it's a divine gift

Ijesaland, Osun state - The Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, has openly declared his support for the re-election of Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of Osun state for a second term.

PM News reported that monarch said the entire Ijesa people are behind Governor Oyetola's second term bid.

The Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, said he is behind Governor Gboyega Oyetola's second bid. Photo credit: Otunba Iyiola Omisore

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Oba Aromolaran made the remarks when the Osun state governor visited his palace during a strategic engagement tour to Ijesa-South Federal Constituency on Wednesday, February 16.

Osun 2022: Whoever I pronounce governor becomes governor - Oba Aromolaran

Meanwhile, Oba Aromolaran said whoever he pronounces as governor will become one, saying it is a divine gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He described Governor Oyetola as a game changer, saying his tenure has brought drastic changes to governance in the state.

The traditional ruler said Osun state has witnessed geometric progression under Oyetola’s watch, hence, the need to give him a maximum support to succeed in the next governorship election.

His words:

“I profess to you that you are a new Governor. I know why I said it. I greet you warmly and welcome you into the palace of Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland.

“Whoever I tell is a Governor will become Governor. This is a divine gift."

Beware of those buying membership slips - Oyetola tells party loyalists

In his remarks, Oyetola urged the party loyalists to be wary of those engaging in buying membership slips, Daily Trust also reported.

The governor expressed confidence in the strength of the party to elect him at the primary and ensure his emergence at the governorship election.

Osun 2022: Aregbesola declares war, attacks Oyetola, Tinubu, Akande

Meanwhile, the minister of interior and former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, has drawn a battle line with those he termed as betrayers of his trust in the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola who on Monday, February 14, in Ijebu Jesa spoke with members of the APC ahead of the primary for the Osun governorship election accused party bigwigs like Bola Ahmed Tinubu and one of his predecessors, Bisi Akande, of godfatherism.

The minister claimed that the duo foisted his successor, Oyetola, on the people of the state against their collective will. Even more, he accused other party chieftains of going against the APC rules and constitution laid down by its founding fathers.

Source: Legit.ng