A video captured singer Paul Okoye performing at a night concert in Australia

At the peak of his performance, the musician missed a step and stumbled to the ground

Fans and netizens who came across the clip pointed out how the singer was at fault for his fall

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, recently suffered an unexpected fall during a live performance in Perth, Australia.

The incident occurred while he was performing one of P-Square’s hit songs, Forever.

A video of when the artist tumbled off stage mid-performance made the rounds online.

Singer Paul Okoye sparks concern after sudden fall during live performance. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Many pointed out the mistake he made as they criticised his choice to wear dark shades during a night show, while others jokingly linked the mishap to his long-standing feud with his twin brother and former bandmate, Peter Okoye.

Legit.ng reports that Paul and Peter, once celebrated as P-Square, parted ways following disputes over financial transparency, royalty management, and corporate structures tied to their music catalogue.

Since then, Paul has continued his career independently under the name Rudeboy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rudeboy shared a proud career moment during a tour in Australia, days after his twin brother made headlines for a controversial personal decision.

The former P-Square member revealed that he received a certificate of recognition from Australia’s Minister for cultural interests, Tony Dr Bull, during activities surrounding his ongoing tour.

Rudeboy shared the news of the feat in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, April 23, showing the presentation and celebration that followed.

In the clip, the singer appeared excited as he displayed the certificate presented in recognition of his contribution to music and cultural exchange.

The award came as part of events organised around his tour performances in Australia.

The achievement comes just days after his twin brother, Peter Okoye, widely known as Mr P, announced he would no longer celebrate his birthday on November 18.

Peter had revealed that he would instead mark his birthday on November 30, distancing himself from the date he shares with his twin.

Both brothers were born on November 18, 1981, and rose to prominence as members of P-Square, one of Nigeria’s most successful pop groups.

The duo first split in 2017 following disagreements over management, finances, and creative direction.

Although they reunited in 2021 and released new music, the reconciliation was short-lived, and both artists returned to their solo careers.

Rudeboy is currently on tour in Australia. Photo: Rudeboy.

Source: Instagram

Netizens console Rudeboy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

big_confirmer said:

"Na Peter Set That Stage."

chris_enoch2 said:

"Person wey dem born 30th of November go just dey one side dey laugh chai 😂😂."

og_like_rp01 said:

"Not sorry how can you put on dark shade at night 🤦🏽‍♂️."

ladyrosabel said:

"Bruh almost sacrificed his life just to entertain us😂😂."

oma_chukwuu said:

"He almost took himself to another world😂😂😂."

big_lamii said:

"Someone said Mr P is behind this. Lol😂."

chiamaxsworldoy said:

"You wey laugh😂😂😂 @mazitundeednut."

justcindy_____ said:

"Even if you didn’t laugh, God knows your heart."

oladipsoflife said:

"Apologies Abosi Niyen Ooo Egbon Tunde 😂."

warisnana_ said:

"Is part of performance 👏👏."

Rudeboy locks horns with man

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Peter Okoye of Psquare had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The veteran artist shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture. An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng