Osun state government has alleged that fake paramilitary uniforms have arrived in the state ahead of the APC governorship primary

Funke Egbemode, the commissioner for information and civic orientation raised the alarm in a statement on Thursday, February 17

According to Egbemode, the government was in possession of an intelligence report that paramilitary uniforms had been stockpiled for use during the primary

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Osun, the state government has drawn the attention of the public to alleged plans to cause mayhem during the exercise.

Leadership reports that the warning was issued by the commissioner for information and civic orientation, Funke Egbemode in a statement on Thursday, February 17.

Osun state government has raised the alarm over the importation of fake paramilitary uniforms in the state.

Egbemode alleged the importation of fake uniforms of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) into the state by some “unscrupulous persons. “

The commissioner also noted that those who stockpiled the fake security uniforms intend to distribute them to some non-state actors to disrupt the primary election and cause chaos in the state.

Those behind the plot have been warned by the state government to drop the idea, stressing that security operatives have been mandated to deal decisively with any individual or group attempting to cause violence and destruction in the state.

Aregbesola reacts to allegation

Meanwhile, Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior reacted to the allegation saying the plotraised by the state government was a plot to smear his name, Daily Trust reports

Aregbesola through his media aide, Sola Fasure said their agenda is to precipitate crisis, cause chaos in Osun and disrupt the APC governorship primary election.

The spokesman to the frmer governor added that they will then heap the blame on Aregbesola, and call to question his integrity and leadership capacity.

Osun APC crisis: Aregbesola speaks on what will be Oyetola's fate as second term governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, February 17, said the national convention of the APC will determine the fate of Governor Gboyega Oyetola's second term fate.

Speaking in Ikiri during his engagement tour, the former governor said he has been in a battle since Oyetola, his successor assumed office.

Lamenting that the incumbent Osun state governor is now in battle and against all those who helped him to power, Aregbesola said he has reported Oyetola to God.

Oyetola will be thrown out like Ambode, says Aregbesola

In a related development, Aregbesola said Oyetola would be thrown out of office after just a term just as ex-governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, was rejected by APC members in 2019 for working against the laid down rules.

He also accused Tinubu of foisting Oyetola on him as successor in 2018, adding that the APC leader promised that the governor would continue with his legacies which he said the governor has failed to do.

Aregbesola said:

“By the time my successor was handed over to me around May or July 2018, I was told, ‘Rauf, this is the ideal successor that would stand by you. He would further showcase your efforts. He would not betray you; he would not dim the light of your glory’

