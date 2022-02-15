Alhaji Abdul-Jeleel Adesiyan, an ex-minister of police affairs, has described the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as unfit for the position he occupies

Aregbesola, a leader of a factional group in APC in Osun state, had on Monday, February 14, declared that he would work against the reelection of Governor Oyetola

According to Adesiyan, the minister should be reminded that he rode on the back of Tinubu to become the governor of the state in 2010

Osogbo, Osun - A former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul-Jeleel Adesiyan, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari as a matter of urgency to relieve the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, of his job over the crisis rocking the Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement he personally issued on Tuesday, February 14, in Osogbo, the state capital and made available to Legit.ng.

Former police minister, Abdul-Jeleel Adesiyan has urged President Buhari to sack Aregbesola over attack on Tinubu. Credit: Rauf Aregbesola.

Source: Facebook

The former minister, who is also a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun state, described Aregebesola's attack on his benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his predecessor, Chief Bisi Akande, and the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola as the most reckless and uncivilised of a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"We in Osun state know that you rode to power through the power and political dexterity of Senator Bola Hammed Tinubu. Without him, you, Aregbeshola is nobody, if you don't know; I Alhaji Abdul Jelili Oyewale Adesiyan is telling you the home truth.

"Today you are biting the fingers that made you something and God doesn't enjoy standing with a betrayal. I advise you go to Senator Bola Hammed Tinubu to ask for forgiveness otherwise political destruction await you.

"Well, one shouldn't be surprised at the woeful performance of Aregbesola as the interior minister as he had confessed not to know anything about the ministry during his screening at the Senate sometime ago. Be that as it may, is Aregbesola so dull or insufficiently educated that he can't effectively master the operation of his ministry in three years."

Why Buhari must sack Aregbesola now

Adesiyan noted that President Mohammodu Buhari has no justifiable reason for retaining Aregbesola as the interior minister, adding that the minister should be sacked immediately and give the ministry to whoever is ready to add value to same.

He stated that Aregbesola's ministerial appointment has not been adding value to the APC government both in the state and at the federal level.

Adesiyan alleged that instead of the interior minister to use his ministerial portfolio to consolidate the APC in the state, he has brazenly been instrumental to causing needless friction, tension and division in the state.

Aregbesola orchestrates crisis in Osun APC

The former police affairs minister stated further that Aregbesola would have been fired in a saner clime for causing distraction to the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Adesiyan observed that the nation's correctional centres have been witnessing the highest number of jailbreaks since the inception of the tenure of Aregbesola as the interior minister.

He said that the self-confession of the interior minister as being the patron of a tendency within the state APC, 'The Osun Progressives(TOP)', is a monumental disgrace to the Ijesa-born minister.

Adesiyan reminded the interior minister to refrain henceforth from being a bad ambassador of the state through his uncivilized and bellicose approach to politics and politicking.

The ex-minister said:

"I am surprised at the obvious uncivilized conduct of Aregbesola in and out of office. He behaves as if he originated politics and politicking in Osun State by the indecent ways and manners he behaves.

"Aregbesola should be told that Osun state is not his conquered territory where he has the latitude to act and behave irrationally. I thought with my earlier advice that he should be ministerial in his approach to issues , I was stunned to see him going to Ilesha today proclaiming and endorsing Adeoti as TOP candidate in Osun state, a dream that cannot manifest."

Aregbesola, his candidate will fail at APC primary

Adesiyan challenged Aregbesola to leave the ruling APC after the imminent defeat of his candidate in the coming party's primary on Saturday, February 19, if he is sure of his popularity in the state.

He added:

"When we had course to disagree with Alliance for Democracy in year 2000 we left to join PDP to prove that we have Osun state in our pockets but today we realise that progressive is our home and we are fully back .

"If they (TOP) are so sure of themselves they should stop their confusion and go and join or form another party to prove that they are what they call themselves."

Aregbesola declares war on Oyetola, Tinubu, Akande

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, drew a battle line with those he termed as betrayers of his trust in the state and the APC.

It was reported that Aregbesola who on Monday, February 14, in Ijebu Jesa spoke with members of the APC ahead of the primary for the Osun governorship election, accused party bigwigs like Bola Ahmed Tinubu and one of his predecessors, Bisi Akande, of godfatherism.

The minister claimed that the duo foisted his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, on the people of the state against their collective will.

Source: Legit.ng