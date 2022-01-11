Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told by the All Progressives Congress that he should not expect the presidential ticket on a platter of gold

According to deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, the national leader of the party must follow some procedures

Going further, he urge it is necessary for Tinubu to continue consulting following his recent declaration

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not expect the party's ticket for free according to the party.

The party insisted that its 2023 presidential ticket will not be given to any aspirant on a silver platter, Daily Trust reports.

This was disclosed by the deputy national publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena.

He made this known while reacting to the public declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s national leader, in the 2023 presidential race.

The All Progressives Congress has said its 2023 presidential ticket will not be given to any aspirant on a silver platter. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Nabena said:

“The APC will not give any of its members’ presidential ticket on a platter of gold; there are procedures so he (Tinubu) should continue consulting. The APC is not a come-and-take party. He should consult even those contesting with him.

“So consultations should continue and whoever emerges at the primaries will be the party’s presidential candidate for 2023."

Source: Legit.ng