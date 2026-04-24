Many Nigerians want to invest in stocks, especially during dividend season, but don’t know where to start. What once felt complicated is now becoming simpler, as more people explore easier ways to buy shares and earn dividends.



Source: UGC

Have you ever wanted to invest but don't know where to begin? You’re not alone.

You may have heard someone say they made money from shares. Maybe it’s a colleague, a friend, or even a random post online.

They mention “dividends,” and suddenly you become interested, but also unsure.

You ask yourself: “Where do I even start?” “Isn’t investing in stocks complicated?” “Do I need a broker? Big money? Connections?”

In this article, Legit.ng explains how you can start investing in Nigerian stocks, participate in this dividend season, and access digital platforms for seamless investments.

Understanding dividend season

Every year, certain companies share part of their profits with people who own shares in them. This period is commonly referred to as dividend season.

These companies are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, and when they perform well, they may reward shareholders with cash payments.

In practical terms, it means that if you own shares in a company, you could receive a payout, sometimes directly into your bank account.

What it means to own shares

Buying shares, also known as equities, simply means owning a small part of a company.

When you own shares, three things typically come into play:

● You may earn income through dividends

● The value of your shares can rise (or fall) over time

● You’re participating in the long-term growth of a business

It’s less about quick gains and more about gradually building something over time.

How you can invest in stocks

For a long time, investing in stocks in Nigeria felt distant from everyday life.

The process often involved going through stockbrokers, filling out forms and waiting for approvals, or navigating systems that weren’t always easy to understand

For someone just trying to get started, it could feel like too much. So people stayed interested but inactive.

That experience is beginning to shift. More Nigerians are looking for simpler, faster ways to manage different parts of their lives, from banking to shopping. Investing is gradually following the same pattern.

Instead of long processes, people now expect easy sign-up, clear information, and the ability to act directly from their phones. It’s less about complexity and more about convenience.

How investment platforms make it easier

Today, some digital platforms are trying to make stock investing feel more familiar. Rather than going through multiple layers, users can now explore stocks, fund accounts, and make decisions in a more straightforward way.

For instance, someone curious about dividend-paying companies can open an app, browse options, and decide at their own pace.

One of such platforms is i-invest, which makes it possible for users to invest directly in Nigerian stocks without complexity, understand what they own and how it performs in real time, and build portfolios gradually, even with small amounts.

“How can I begin investing?”

For many, the first step is the hardest. But once they begin, the experience often becomes clearer:

● You can see your investments in real time

● You get updates instead of waiting endlessly

● You start to understand how companies perform

With i-invest, you can start with as low as N100, giving you direct access to Nigerian equities without any middleman. Nigerians can stay engaged with the market through visibility and tracking tools available on the platform.

With the Live Order Book feature on the i-invest app, users can see real-time visibility into active buy and sell orders in the market.

To learn more, visit i-invest today and get started on your investment journey.

Source: Legit.ng