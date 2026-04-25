A video of Senate President Godswill Akpabio's daughter, Iniabasi, showing support for President Tinubu's re-election, recently surfaced online

The video captured Akpabio's daughter, who is the director of the City Boy Movement in Akwa Ibom, with some of the group's supporters

A clip capturing members also singing as they praised her, an action that has triggered reactions on social media

Iniabasi Akpabio, the daughter of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, recently trended on social media X, formerly Twitter, over a video capturing her sharing caps, among others.

A clip showed Iniabasi, wearing a shirt with "2027" and Tinubu's insignia on a bus where she gave out caps and some items to supporters, with some singing the viral song 'Na our mama be this o," in praise.

Akpabio’s daughter Iniabasi gives out caps and other items as she rallies support for President Tinubu. Credit: cityboymovmenthq

Source: Instagram

The video comes after Iniabasi was appointed as the director of the City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group, in Akwa Ibom ahead of the 2027 elections.

The appointment, as confirmed in a statement by the national leadership of the movement, was widely seen as part of efforts to expand the body’s grassroots presence aimed at strengthening youth-focused programmes across the South-South region.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio generated significant reactions from Nigerians after the introduction of President Bola Tinubu at the Nigerian Revenue Service Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

While calling the president to the podium to come and deliver his speech, the Senate president referred to Tinubu as the "man who is blamed for every pregnancy in Nigeria”.

Reactions trail video of Godswill Akpabio's daughter and supporters. Credit: godswillakpabio

Source: Facebook

City Boy Movement's announcement about Iniabasi Akpabio's appointment is below:

The viral video of Iniabasi Akpabio is below:

Reactions trail Akpabio's daughter's video

Reacting, some netizens expressed frustration over sycophancy and poverty that reduced dignity among adults as they reacted to the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Ogadiiq commented:

"Just wanna find out if all this politicians children is with us or against us, like this one never ripe."

Geetrendmedia commented:

"The hungry people too know what they are doing . Immediately some have the direct contact with the oppressor they feel like they are among e.g Eniola , Seyi law just to mention a few. Their thinking change immediately. People don't want change they just want to change position."

PURPLE HEART commented:

"Even the kids know what their fathers & them all are doing. They find so much glory in it now."

BigBird_919 wrote:

"Same play book every election by these politicians and it works. At this point , need to pray against useless citizens."

Uproar in church as Akpabio takes unusual seat

Legit.ng previously reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio got Nigerians talking after attending a church service in Akwa Ibom on Easter Monday.

During the visit to the church, the Senate president decided to take his seat at the back in order not to disrupt the ongoing service.

However, the service was stopped abruptly, while the church members were seen trying to take pictures of the Senate president.

Source: Legit.ng