The former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that he would not be making his decision on contesting for presidency in the 2023 election

Kwankwaso said consultations are currently ongoing to determine whether he would run for presidency or not

According to Kwankwaso, once the consultations are over, he would make the final decision known to the people

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the lawmaker representing Kano central senatorial district has revealed why he is yet to make up his mind to contest for the highly expected 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Kwankwaso who was a former governor of Kano state in an interview with DW on Wednesday, January 5, said he is currently consulting stakeholders in various political quarters before taking a final decision.

Kwankwaso has said that his plan for the 2023 presidency would be made known at the right time Photo: Kwankwasiyya Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that Kwankwaso noted that in politics and in taking important life-changing decisions like this, it is always important to take things easy without a rush.

He also said that his team is critically watching and consulting with the right set of people to deliver advice on which decisions taken would be communicated to his people.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speaking on the level of support he has received so far in his possible ambition to run for the presidency in 2023, Kwankwaso people all over the work are interested in his contesting at the polls.

Kwankwaso said:

“We have people everywhere not only in Nigeria. Some people think that we only have people in Kano or in the north, but the truth is we have people in Asia, America and Europe."

Kano Governor Drops New Year Surprise

It appears the governor of Kano state, Ganduje is ready to bury the hatchet and reconcile with Musa Kwankwaso and others in the new year.

The governor's new year message emphasized the need for reconciliation, saying 2022 should usher in an era of peace.

There has been a rift between Kwankwaso and Ganduje since the latter took over power from his predecessor.

Kwankwaso Mourns, Expresses Deep Pain As Late Bashir Tofa Is Laid To Rest

The late presidential candidate for the June 12, 1993 elections, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, has been laid to rest.

Alhaji Tofa was laid to rest between his parents' grave in Hajj Camp cemetery in Kano metropolis, Kano state.

A former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso has joined many Nigerians to eulogise the late Tofa.

Source: Legit.ng