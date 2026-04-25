Fast-rising Afrobeats artist Deobi has opened up on a challenging period in his career, revealing that he spent close to one month in detention with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during the period surrounding the controversy involving social media personality VeryDarkMan.

Singer Deobi

Source: UGC

Speaking through his management, the artist’s journey reflects both early promise and unexpected setbacks. Deobi was signed under Shemen Music in 2023. Following his signing, we released his debut single “Understanding Girlfriend,” accompanied by a music video which enjoyed rotation on major music channels including Hip TV, Soundcity, and other platforms on DStv. By 2024, the artist had begun gaining ground within the Abuja entertainment scene, performing at notable events and clubs, gradually building a reputation as one of the promising emerging acts to watch. However, that momentum was disrupted by an unexpected turn of events. According to available information, members of his team were present at a protest at the time, and shortly after, a booking request was received through official communication channels. The request appeared legitimate, but the situation later escalated, leading to Deobi and members of his team being taken into custody by the EFCC. The development brought his fast-rising career to a temporary halt. Efforts by legal representatives to secure his release reportedly faced delays. It was later gathered that human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju intervened and played a role in facilitating his eventual release. “It was a very difficult period for me… everything that happened is part of the journey, and it’s only pushing me forward.” — Deobi Reflecting on the experience, Deobi described the period as one of the most difficult moments of his life and career. He said: “It was a very difficult period for me and my team. A lot happened very fast, and we found ourselves in a situation we didn’t expect. I learned a lot from that experience — about people, about the industry, and about staying focused no matter the circumstances. I don’t like to dwell too much on it, but I can say it made me stronger and more determined. Right now, my focus is on the music and connecting with my fans worldwide. Everything that happened is part of the journey, and it’s only pushing me forward.”



Source: UGC

Following his release, the artist returned to music with renewed focus. His recent single “All Over You” is currently gaining traction on TikTok and across digital platforms, clubs, and emerging markets beyond Nigeria. The song is available across major streaming platforms via (https://fanlink.tv/alloveryou?utm_source=chatgpt.com). Industry observers note that his story highlights the resilience often required in the entertainment industry, as well as the ability of artists to rebuild and evolve after setbacks. As his music continues to gain attention, Deobi appears focused on expanding his reach, with growing interest from promoters and event organisers within and outside Nigeria.

"Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author, Deobi, a fast-rising Afrobeat artist, and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng."

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Source: Legit.ng