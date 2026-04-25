Obasanjo, Makinde and opposition leaders met in Ibadan for a summit aimed at strengthening democracy

The National Summit of Opposition Leaders focused on unity and responses to national challenges

Participants called for cooperation to reinforce democratic institutions with Obasanjo chairing and Makinde hosting

Nigeria’s political landscape witnessed a major gathering on Saturday, April 25, as prominent opposition leaders met in Ibadan for a high-level summit focused on the future of democracy under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

These opposition leaders include former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, among others.

Ex-President, Makinde, Other Opposition Leaders Take Action To 'Save Democracy' Under Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The convergence is coming at a time when opposition is planning to remove President Tinubu from office in the 2027 election.

The meeting, which held at the Banquet Hall of the Oyo state Government House, brought together leaders from various opposition parties under what organisers described as a unified effort to safeguard democratic governance in the country.

Opposition leaders converge in Ibadan

The summit, tagged the National Summit of All Opposition Political Party Leaders, attracted key political figures from across the country in what was described as a coordinated attempt to address Nigeria’s pressing socio-economic and security concerns.

Former President Obasanjo chaired the gathering, while Governor Makinde hosted delegates on behalf of Oyo state.

The event was convened under the theme, “That We May Work Together for a United Opposition to Sustain Our Democracy,” which organisers said reflected the urgency of collaboration among opposition forces.

Call for unity among opposition blocs

Speakers at the meeting emphasised the need for unity among opposition parties as a means of reinforcing democratic structures and providing alternative governance direction.

A statement issued ahead of the summit noted that the gathering was designed as a strategic response to current national challenges, particularly in the areas of the economy and security.

Obasanjo chairs, Makinde hosts summit

Former President Obasanjo led proceedings as chair of the summit, while Governor Makinde welcomed participants to Ibadan, describing the meeting as a critical moment for political reflection and engagement.

Ex-President, Makinde, Other Opposition Leaders Take Action To 'Save Democracy' Under Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The gathering was also attended by leaders from several opposition parties, who used the platform to discuss pathways for strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring greater accountability in governance.

Organisers said the summit was not aimed at confrontation but at constructive dialogue among political stakeholders.

They stressed that the discussions were centred on sustaining Nigeria’s democracy through cooperation, policy engagement and collective responsibility among opposition leaders.

2027: Parties that may endorse Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu's chances of securing his second term in office in the 2027 general elections might have been secured even 12 months before the poll comes to pass.

This is due to the fact that virtually all the major opposition parties have a tendency to endorse the president in the general elections. Some have partially endorsed him, and some appeared to have the chance of doing so before the 2027 general elections.

Some of the parties have been compiled, and the reason they may endorse Tinubu, even though he is in the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng