The 2023 presidential race has finally kicked off with the recent high profile declaration of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, things are about to start in the opposition's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, says he is also considering succeeding President, Muhammadu Buhari as well.

Kwankwaso has hinted that he would contest in 2023. Photo: Kwankwssiya movement

Following this, Legit.ng brings to you list of aspirants and those that will likely declare soon.

1. Dele Momodu - Publisher of Ovation International and The Boss magazines, has declared his ambition

2. Dr Doyin Okupe - former presidential spokesman had in 2021 declared his ambition.

3. Atiku Abubakar - former vice-president

4. Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

5. Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state

6. Rabiu Kwankwaso - Former Kano state governor

Former Governor Kwankwaso reveals why PDP cannot zone presidency to south

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso says it would not be right for the PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

Speaking on Sunday, January 9, Kwankwaso raised a number of political concerns over the much expected 2023 general election.

Kwankwaso said the insistence that the presidential ticket for the PDP must come from the southern region is condemnable.

The former governor said the party leadership should rather insist on having the best candidate for the presidential election rather than zoning. He urged Nigerians to focus on candidates capability rather than religion, ethnicity or sentiments while making these decisions.

2023 presidency: Kwankwaso reveals why he's yet to take decision

In a related development, the Kano lawmaker revealed why he is yet to make up his mind to contest for the highly expected 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Kwankwaso in an interview with DW on Wednesday, January 5, said he is currently consulting stakeholders in various political quarters before taking a final decision.

He noted that in politics and in taking important life-changing decisions like this, it is always important to take things easy without a rush.

PDP Will Collapse if Party Zones Presidential Ticket to North, Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has predicted a bleak future for the PDP if the party zones its 2023 presidential ticket to the north.

According to the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, the main opposition party will collapse like a pack of cards if it carries out the action.

A prominent northern politician recently stated that the PDP had zoned its presidential ticket to the north, but the party denied the claim.

