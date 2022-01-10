A former Kano state governor has condemned the call from many quarters for the PDP's presidential ticket to be zoned

Rabiu Kwankwaso said the party's presidential ticket should be based on competence and not region or ethnicity

He urged members of the PDP to work together to ensure that the most competent aspirant gets the presidential ticket for the 2023 election

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state has said that it would not be right for the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

Speaking on Channels Television on Sunday, January 9, Kwankwaso raised a number of political concerns over the much expected 2023 general election.

Kwankwaso said the insistence that the presidential ticket for the PDP must come from the southern region is condemnable.

The former governor said the party leadership should rather insist on having the best candidate for the presidential election rather than zoning.

He urged Nigerians to focus on candidates capability rather than religion, ethnicity or sentiments while making these decisions.

Kwankwaso said:

“You see many people are mixing what ordinarily shouldn’t come together at all. We have PDP, we have APC, we have APGA and we have many other parties today in this country."

Kwankwaso said the issue of where a party get its presidency or vice presidency is a matter of strategy through stakeholders' consultations.

He said:

“If you look at it from 1999, to date, or even after 2023, we have 16 years for PDP, eight years for APC."

"Now, in the 16 years of PDP, we had a situation where the presidency has been in the south for 14 years and only in the north for two years during the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua of blessed memory."

