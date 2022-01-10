Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano State Governor, has declared that he is not leaving his party, PDP for APC

The northern politician stated this amid speculations that he may dump the opposition

Kwankwaso said the recent visit by his successor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to his residence was not about defection

Former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has reacted to speculations that he may dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso while ruling out plans to abandon the opposition during an interview programme on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ said there is no any plan for him to join APC or any other party.

Source: Legit.ng