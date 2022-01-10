The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has predicted a bleak future for the PDP if the party zones its 2023 presidential ticket to the north

According to the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, the main opposition party will collapse like a pack of cards if it carries out the action

A prominent northern politician recently stated that the PDP had zoned its presidential ticket to the north, but the party denied the claim

Enugu - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, declared on Sunday, January 9 that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will bury itself if it zoned the presidency to the north in the 2023 general election.

The national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, disclosed this in an interview with the Leadership newspaper.

PDP chieftains have largely stayed away from the zoning topic ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: PDP media

Ogbonnia said though he had not confirmed if the party had concluded its zoning arrangements, there was the need for the party to keep to its zoning principle.

His words:

“PDP will bury itself if it decides to zone the presidency to the north in 2023. PDP has a zoning principle and, historically, what has been causing problems for it is its inability to keep to its zoning principle.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan faulted the zoning principle of the PDP and he paid heavily for it. Zoning the presidency to the north in 2023 will be the end of the PDP.”

Source: Legit.ng