Psquare's elder brother, Jude Okoye, has broken his silence amid the renewed feud in the family

Jude Okoye ignored Peter's change of birth date as he shared a celebratory post on his social media page

The music executive's post also stirred reactions from his young brother, Paul Okoye, footballer Victor Osimhen, among others

Music executive Jude Okoye, who is the elder brother of Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group, recently returned to social media to celebrate his new age on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Jude, also known as Engees, shared adorable pictures of himself to celebrate his new age as he ignored the renewed feud in the family.

Psquare’s elder brother Jude Okoye clocks a new age, shares pictures amid renewed family feud. Credit: judeengees/psquare

Source: Instagram

"Another Year another Grace +1. #Blessed&Alive," he wrote in a caption.

Reacting, Paul took to his elder brother's comment section to celebrate him as he wrote,

"Happy birthday brotherly more blessings."

Jude Okoye's return to social media comes after his younger sibling, Peter Okoye, fueled a renewed feud with his twin brother after he announced a new birth date.

Legit.ng reported that Peter stated that November 18, the birthday he shares with his twin, would no longer be recognised as his celebration date.

From now on, Mr P revealed he would be celebrating his birthday on November 30.

Victor Osimhen, Paul Okoye pen birthday messages to Psquare's elder brother Jude Okoye. Credit: judeengees

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the feud between the brothers took another dimension after social media reports suggested that Rudeboy unfollowed his twin brother, Peter Okoye, after their eldest brother, Jude Okoye, was granted bail in the sum of N100 million amid his alleged N1.3 billion fraud case.

Recall that Jude was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged crime of money laundering involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, among other counts.

Jude Okoye's social media post as he celebrates his birthday is below:

Birthday messages pour in for Jude Okoye

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages; read them below:

victorosimhen9 commented:

"More life senior man."

lauraeddyy said:

"My people!!!!!! @ifyokoye1 it’s your birthday too @judeengees Wishing you a very happy and blessed birthday. May His abundant grace, mercy and love abide with you always. Have a wonderful day."

ifyokoye1 commented:

"Child of Grace! Undeniably blessed!! What God has blessed no man can curse.. our songgggggg love you deep."

king_california7 said:

"Happy birthday P-Square's way maker remain blessed sir we will never forget your impact on your twins brothers."

iamtrillionairepreciousaj said:

"Happy birthday God bless your new age gracefully in soundness of mind and good health Congratulations MHRS,,,LLNP."

Peter Okoye doubles down on cutting off family

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye declared that he would cut ties with his parents if they backed his twin brother Paul's alleged betrayal.

Peter made this known while responding to a fan who expressed concern about the renewed feud between him and Paul.

The fan had questioned the singer about how his late parents would feel to see their sons have turned enemies. Peter stated that he was prioritising his peace and boundaries over blood relations.

Source: Legit.ng