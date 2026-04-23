The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the leadership disputes rocking both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), leaving their political futures uncertain

With INEC’s deadline of May 10 fast approaching, ADC risks exclusion from the 2027 ballot if the court does not rule in time

Meanwhile, PDP’s Wike-backed faction remains in control, as both parties await the apex court’s decisive verdict

The Supreme Court, yesterday, reserved judgment in appeals and cross-appeals linked to leadership crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

After hearing arguments from all parties, the apex court did not fix a date for its rulings. This decision leaves both parties in suspense, with significant implications for their political futures.

Supreme Court reserves judgment on PDP leadership crisis as factions await final ruling. Photo credit: DavidMark/ADCnig/x

Source: Twitter

PDP leadership crisis

According to Vanguard, the PDP has already seen its leadership reshaped by earlier court decisions. The Ibadan convention that produced Kabiru Turaki as national chairman was nullified, while the suspension of key officials was upheld. As a result, the PDP national executive, backed by Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, remains recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict.

Turaki’s faction expressed confidence in the judiciary. In a statement, National Publicity Secretary Ini Ememobong said: “We charge all true and uncompromised PDP members to keep their faith alive.” He added that the party hoped the court would preserve multi-party democracy and prevent the rise of a one-party state.

ADC faces ballot deadline

The ADC’s situation is more precarious. None of its three factions, led by Senator David Mark, Nafiu Bala Gombe, and Ogga Temitope, is recognised by INEC.

With all registered parties required to submit membership registers by May 10, failure to resolve the leadership dispute within 18 days could mean the ADC will not be eligible to sponsor candidates in the 2027 general elections.

ADC appeal before Supreme Court

Senator David Mark’s faction filed appeal SC/CV/180/2026, challenging a March 12 Court of Appeal ruling. Mark argued that the appellate court exceeded its jurisdiction by ordering maintenance of the status quo ante bellum in a dispute he described as an internal party matter. His legal team, led by Jubril Okutepa, SAN, insisted that courts should not interfere in domestic affairs of political parties.

Respondents, including Nafiu Bala Gombe and former ADC chairman Ralph Nwosu, urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal. INEC, meanwhile, removed Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from its portal as ADC chairman and secretary on April 1, citing the appellate court’s judgment. The commission stated it would not recognise any faction until the dispute is resolved.

Optimism among ADC factions

Despite INEC’s stance, ADC factions remain hopeful. Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesperson for the Mark-led group, said: “We are optimistic with the fact that the things came up quickly and the Supreme Court is mindful of the exigency of the moment. We are optimistic that their ruling will be in record time and quite optimistic of the ruling going in our favour.”

What lies ahead

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court has adjourned related proceedings indefinitely, noting that continuing while the Supreme Court appeal is pending would amount to “judicial rascality.”

For the PDP, the Supreme Court’s ruling will determine whether Wike’s faction retains control or whether suspended officials regain their positions. For the ADC, however, the stakes are higher: without a timely verdict, the party risks exclusion from the 2027 ballot.

The coming weeks will be decisive, not only for the internal stability of these parties but also for the broader landscape of Nigeria’s multi-party democracy.

PDP Wike-backed faction remains in control pending Supreme Court verdict. Photo credit: PeterObi/X

Source: Twitter

Supreme court takes decision in David Mark's appeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court officially reserved its judgment on Wednesday, April 22, stating that a date for the final verdict will be communicated to the parties involved in the leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member panel announced this after the lawyers of the parties adopted their various briefs and prayed the court to grant their respective reliefs.

Source: Legit.ng