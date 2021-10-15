Among major headlines in Nigerian news media for the last one week, the final decision of southern governors from both the ruling APC and the PDP on the 2023 presidency stood out.

Southeast governors take final decision on 2023 presidency

Governors of the southeast zone have asked all the political parties in the country to pick their 2023 presidential candidates from the zone.

The chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, made the call on Friday, October 8.

The accusation was made on Wednesday, October 13, by the Senate president Ahmad Lawan during a plenary of the National Assembly.

Ahmad noted that these MDAs, six in number, were yet to appear before the Senate committee on loan and foreign debts to defend the loan request by the government.

Another PDP governor defecting to APC? Opposition party reacts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked the allegations of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s planned defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

President Muhammadu Buhari's special assistant on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang had earlier claimed that Governor Emmanuel was making subtle moves to join the APC.

President Buhari's daughter bags important Appointment

Fatima Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has reportedly been appointed as a member of the board of trustees of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN).

The investiture took place recently at ANAN House in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Fear, confusion as EFCC arrests northern governor's top appointee

The director-general of the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Umaru Dikko was nabbed and whisked away to the EFCC's zonal office in Kaduna on Monday, October 11, while he was in a meeting with his staff.

Sad news as Nigeria paramount ruler dies in his palace

Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, is dead. The deceased in his lifetime was the Aku Uka of Wukari and chairman, Taraba State Council of Chiefs.

He died at his palace in Wukari in the early hours of Sunday, October 190, at the age of 84 years.

Nigerian governor weeps over killings in his state, begs God to punish those behind it

Pained by the killing of security operatives and extensive destruction of property at Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State at the weekend, Governor Hope Uzodimma has vowed that the perpetrators of the mayhem would be unmasked and brought to justice.

He has also promised that government will set up a Panel of Inquiry that will look into the immediate and remote causes of the crises and make recommendations that will help stop further occurrence.

