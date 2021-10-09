Ahead of 2023, southeast governors have their zone should produce the next president of the country

Governor Umahi who is the chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum said the region deserves fair and equal treatment

The Ebonyi state governor said the Igbo-dominated region is no longer interested in any secession

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governors of the southeast zone have asked all the political parties in the country to pick their 2023 presidential candidates from the zone.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, made the call on Friday, October 8.

Governor Umahi noted that the Igbo-dominated region has sacrificed a lot and must be allowed to produce the next president of the country whether through zoning or not.

Legit.ng gathers that the governor made this known during a prayer summit organised by the state government at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

He called for the integration of the zone in the affairs of the country, reiterating that Nigeria must treat the southeast fairly and equitably.

Governor Umahi said the southeast region is no longer interested in Biafra but wants to belong to fair play and equitable Nigeria.

