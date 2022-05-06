A US-based Nigerian pastor, Nicholas Felix, has joined the growing list of the APC presidential aspirants

Pastor Felix reportedly procured the N100 million APC presidential forms at the party's headquarters on Thursday, May 5

In 2019, the popular cleric contested the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) and got 110,196 votes

FCT, Abuja - Nicholas Felix, a Nigerian pastor based in the United States has obtained the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pastor Felix of the Miracle Church International procured the forms at the APC headquarters on Thursday, May 5, TheCable reported.

US-based Nigerian pastor Nicholas Felix has joined the growing list of APC presidential aspirants.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Felix had, in 2019, contested the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) and got 110,196 votes, the third-highest votes secured by a political party in the poll.

Pastor Tunde Bakare joins presidential race, obtains N100m APC nomination form

In a related development, popular Christian cleric and founder of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has also officially joined the 2023 presidential race.

This was made known via a tweet made on Thursday, May 5 by President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Lauretta Onochie.

In the tweet which was accompanied by a photo, Pastor Bakare was seen posing with the N100million presidential nomination form of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

2023: Another top minister officially declares presidential ambition

Meanwhile, the minister of science technology and innovations, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has formally declared to contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling APC for the 2023 presidency.

Onu’s declaration swells the number of presidential aspirants, including ministers, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC national leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and some state governors among others.

While formally declaring on Friday, May 6, in Abuja, Onu also a former governor of old Abia state said Nigeria can no longer look to foreign countries for its salvation.

Tinubu speaks on growing list of APC presidential aspirants

In a related development, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said the growing number of people seeking the APC's 2023 presidential ticket is good for Nigeria's democracy.

The former Lagos state governor who is also a presidential hopeful said this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 3, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Tinubu who met with the president at his official residence said the trend is in the best interest of the country.

