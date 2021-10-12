One of the daughters of President Buhari, Fatima, has been appointed as a member of the board of trustees of CIFCFEN

According to CIFCFEN, Ms Buhari has a wealth of experience garnered from the public sector and international organisations

Reacting, the president's daughter thanked the institute for the appointment just as she promised to justify the confidence reposed in her

FCT, Abuja - Fatima Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has reportedly been appointed as a member of the board of trustees of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN).

The Cable reported that the investiture took place recently at ANAN House in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Fatima, daughter of President Buhari, has been appointed as a member of the board of trustees of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria. Photo source: The Cable

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that the investiture also witnessed the second direct induction of 17 members to the institute.

Ms Buhari joins with wealth of experience

Speaking at the ceremony, Iliyasu Gashinbaki, CIFCFEN’s president, said Ms Buhari joins the board with a wealth of experience garnered from the public sector and international organisations.

Ms Buhari reacts

In her remarks, Ms Buhari thanked the institute for considering her worthy of the appointment and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in her, The Nation also reported.

A statement issued by the institute indicates Ms Buhari holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; postgraduate in account and finance from Stratford College of Business and Management UK; master’s in business administration from Anglia Ruskin University, UK; and master’s in human resource management from the University of Northampton, UK.

She is also a fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

CIFCFEN was established by ANAN to provide core professionals in the specialised fields of forensic accounting and fraud examination in Nigeria.

Aisha Buhari celebrates daughter after bagging distinction in photography

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aisha Buhari, Nigeria's First Lady and wife of President Buhari, showered her daughter Hanan with beautiful encomium following her successful graduation from Ravensbourne University.

Hanan soared above her peers as she bagged distinction in her Fine Art Photography programme (Masters) in the United States.

Taking to her verified Instagram page on Tuesday, June 29, Mrs Buhari praised Hanan for making the family of the president proud. The First Lady also wished her daughter and "all graduating set of 2021 more blessings and brighter future."

Source: Legit.ng