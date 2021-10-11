Operatives of the EFCC stormed the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) on Monday, October 11

The commission's agents, for reasons yet to be disclosed, arrested the KASUPDA's boss, Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko

The arrest of Umaru Dikko as the building of the agency caused serious drama between his staff and the EFCC's officials

The director-general of the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Umaru Dikko was nabbed and whisked away to the EFCC's zonal office in Kaduna on Monday, October 11, while he was in a meeting with his staff.

Daily Trust reports that according to eyewitnesses, EFCC officials alongside some armed policemen accompanied the KASUPDA DG.

It was gathered that staff members of the state's agency and the security guard tried to stop the EFCC's operatives from taking their boss away but were asked by him not to prevent them.

Source: Legit.ng